Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Desktop App With Faster Speeds and Improved Group Calling Launched: All Details

WhatsApp Desktop App With Faster Speeds and Improved Group Calling Launched: All Details

WhatsApp’s desktop app also brings improvements to device linking and better syncing across multiple devices.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2023 11:54 IST
WhatsApp Desktop App With Faster Speeds and Improved Group Calling Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp also announced it will introduce a new Mac desktop version of the app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new app allows group video calls with up to 8 people
  • The app also supports audio calls with up to 32 people
  • WhatsApp's new desktop app interface looks similar to the mobile app

WhatsApp Desktop, the Meta-owned messaging service's app for Windows, has received a new update. The newest version of the app is said to load faster and improve group audio and video calls. The company says that users can now invite more people to group calls. The new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows features an interface similar to the mobile app. The update also introduces new multi-device capabilities, offering faster device linking and better syncing across devices. The firm was recently spotted testing the ability to search common groups for contacts on the latest beta version of the app for Android.

According to a blog post by Meta, the new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows now enables users to enjoy group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with as many as 32 people. It has also promised to increase these limits over time, letting users stay connected with friends, family and co-workers. The new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows has a similar interface as the mobile version, Meta says.

WhatsApp states that the desktop app for Windows will continue to offer end-to-end encryption for messaging, media, and calls across multiple devices including mobile phones, computers, and tablets, just like the company's other apps. This means all the content like messages, media and calls cannot be accessed by any third person not even by the app itself, according to the firm.

Meta has also shared details of its plans to introduce faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as the ability to send link previews and stickers. Furthermore, the app has also revealed it is working on a new WhatsApp beta version for Android tablets and Mac desktops. The apps are currently in the early stages of beta testing.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was recently spotted testing the ability to search common groups for contacts on the latest beta version of the app for Android. The feature will let users quickly find Groups in common for a contact. The feature has been spotted as a Groups in common section when using the search bar to look for a contact.

 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Windows, WhatsApp desktop app
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Hovers Around $27,000 as Most Altcoins Record Losses Amid Volatile Market: Details

Related Stories

WhatsApp Desktop App With Faster Speeds and Improved Group Calling Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Set to Launch on April 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  4. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japanese Consortium: Report
  5. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  7. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  9. Google, Gujarat Sign MoU; Will Work on Internet Access, Digital Literacy
  10. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.