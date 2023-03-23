WhatsApp Desktop, the Meta-owned messaging service's app for Windows, has received a new update. The newest version of the app is said to load faster and improve group audio and video calls. The company says that users can now invite more people to group calls. The new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows features an interface similar to the mobile app. The update also introduces new multi-device capabilities, offering faster device linking and better syncing across devices. The firm was recently spotted testing the ability to search common groups for contacts on the latest beta version of the app for Android.

According to a blog post by Meta, the new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows now enables users to enjoy group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with as many as 32 people. It has also promised to increase these limits over time, letting users stay connected with friends, family and co-workers. The new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows has a similar interface as the mobile version, Meta says.

WhatsApp states that the desktop app for Windows will continue to offer end-to-end encryption for messaging, media, and calls across multiple devices including mobile phones, computers, and tablets, just like the company's other apps. This means all the content like messages, media and calls cannot be accessed by any third person not even by the app itself, according to the firm.

Meta has also shared details of its plans to introduce faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as the ability to send link previews and stickers. Furthermore, the app has also revealed it is working on a new WhatsApp beta version for Android tablets and Mac desktops. The apps are currently in the early stages of beta testing.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was recently spotted testing the ability to search common groups for contacts on the latest beta version of the app for Android. The feature will let users quickly find Groups in common for a contact. The feature has been spotted as a Groups in common section when using the search bar to look for a contact.

