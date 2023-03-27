Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India

Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India

Developer Behaviour Interactive claims that it received an interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for the removal.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 17:38 IST
Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India

Photo Credit: Behaviour Interactive

The data migration window for Dead by Daylight Mobile closes on May 10

Highlights
  • Behaviour Interactive doesn’t mention any explicit reason for the removal
  • In India, Dead by Daylight Mobile is published by Chinese company NetEase
  • The game is reportedly accessible to those who’ve already downloaded it

Dead by Daylight Mobile has been removed from the Google Play store and App Store in India. In a tweet, developer Behaviour Interactive confirmed that it received an interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), demanding that the survival-horror game be removed from mobile app storefronts. While no explicit reason was mentioned, the government has previously banned apps over similar security concerns around Chinese apps such as PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. In regions such as Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea, Dead by Daylight Mobile was published by NetEase, a Chinese firm.

“Hello People of The Fog, We are committed to providing a unique mobile horror experience to our global audience while also complying with regional regulations,” the tweet reads. “To stay in line with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, we will be removing Dead by Daylight Mobile from the Storefronts.” While the developer claims that Indians can no longer download or play the game, a report from 91Mobiles suggests that players who “already had the game downloaded on their phones may be able to continue playing.” That said, it is clear that any updates to the game won't get automatically installed on both platforms.

In February 2022, the Indian government banned 52 Chinese-origin apps, which belonged to tech firms such as Alibaba, Tencent, and the aforementioned NetEase. The list also included Free Fire, which while developed by the Singapore-based Sea, was backed by Tencent, the largest shareholder of the company.

Prior to that, the government cracked down on PUBG Mobile and its subsequent lite version, in addition to short-video apps such as TikTok. Any further updates on DbD Mobile's return will be revealed “when possible.”

Earlier this month, Dead by Daylight Mobile underwent some massive changes, urging existing players to migrate their accounts to a completely new version of the game. However, the developer notes that certain content will not get carried over, for which, it is willing to compensate with in-game currency such as Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Sinister Stones. The migration window will be closed on May 10, and you can check out the full compensation plan on the official FAQ website. Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 supernatural horror affair, where players are grouped as a killer on the hunt, or survivors wanting to break out from an enclosed location by powering five generators.

Dead by Daylight is also headed to Hollywood as production company Blumhouse prepares to develop a feature film adaptation of the same. The company will be partnering with developer Behaviour Interactive and horror maestro James Wan's Atomic Monster to further expand the universe, as a search for a director and writer commences. “We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it's imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” Jason Blum, CEO and founder, Blumhouse said in a prepared statement, earlier this month.

Dead by Daylight Mobile is no longer available to download on Android or iOS.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dead by daylight, dbd, dead by daylight mobile, dead by daylight mobile india, dead by daylight mobile removed, dead by daylight mobile netease, dead by daylight mobile migration, behaviour interactive, meity, android, ios
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of April 4 Launch
Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What’s New?
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  6. WhatsApp KBC Scam: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  7. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  10. Vivo X Fold 2 Just Beat AnTuTu's Highest-Ever Benchmark Score: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Neuralink Said to Approach US Neurosurgery Centre as Potential Human Clinical Trials Partner
  2. DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Spotted On AnTuTu, Sets Benchmark Score Record With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT Popularity to Spread Malware via Facebook Accounts, CloudSEK Says
  5. Sun Mobility Partners With Zomato to Power 50,000 Electric 2-Wheelers Over Next Two Years
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Receive Rs. 5,000 Discount From April 1 in India: All Details
  7. PETA Condemns Death of Horse on Set of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  8. OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report
  9. Baidu Unveils New Capabilities for AI-Powered Ernie Chatbot in Closed-Door Meeting
  10. Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.