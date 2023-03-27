Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of April 4 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be launched in India on April 4

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be launched in India on April 4, but ahead of its official release, the colour options and pricing details of the upcoming handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to arrive in the competitive sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment. This Nord series smartphone is said to be available in Chromatic Grey and Paste Lime colour options. It could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, and it is expected to be equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a report by Pricebaba, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will come with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 27,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The actual selling price of the handset could be lower than the MRP and OnePlus is expected to offer different bank offers for customers. It will be available in Charcoal Grey and Pastel Lime colour options, as per the report.

Additionally, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) has suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in the European markets.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The handset's predecessor was released in India in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colours.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is scheduled to debut in India on April 4 alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm IST.

Past leaks suggested some of the key specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. It is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and could feature an LCD display with an 1,800 x 2,400 pixels resolution. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is also said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. It is tipped to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
