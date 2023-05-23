Technology News

How to Edit WhatsApp Text Messages on iOS and Android

You can edit a text message up to 15 minutes after it is sent on WhatsApp.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 13:48 IST
Editing messages on WhatsApp has begun rolling out to users on Android and iOS

  • WhatsApp messages can be edited for up to 15 minutes
  • The feature is already rolling out to users on Android and iOS
  • There is no limit on the number of times a WhatsApp message can be edited

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the ability to edit sent messages on Android and iOS. The Meta-owned messaging service began beta testing the feature its mobile apps and WhatsApp Web earlier in May, and recently announced that the feature is now rolling out to users on iOS and Android. The new feature works in a similar fashion to messages sent via Apple's Messages app, and users will have a short window during which sent messages can be edited on WhatsApp.

A text message sent on WhatsApp can be edited as many times as you want, but the service has set a 15-minute time limit. You can only edit messages sent from your account within the time limit, and your recipients will need to be running a recent version of WhatsApp. Editing messages from WhatsApp Web and the desktop apps are currently not supported on the stable versions of these apps.

In order to use the new edit messages feature for WhatsApp, you must update to the latest version from the App Store and the Google Play store. If you are a power user, you can also download the latest APK file and sideload it on your Android phone.

How to edit WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS

  1. Press and hold to select the message you wish to edit.
  2. Select Edit from the message context menu (iOS) or the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the screen (Android).
  3. Enter your new message in the text field.
  4. Tap the green check mark button next to the text box to save your edited message.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Edit Messages, WhatsApp Features
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
