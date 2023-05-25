Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details

WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details

WhatsApp usernames are expected to be unique, based on a preview image of the feature that is still in development.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 15:18 IST
WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

WhatsApp has traditionally relied on phone numbers to connect users on the messaging app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on developing a username picker
  • Each WhatsApp username is expected to be unique
  • Ussernames could fundamentally change how people use WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new feature that will allow users to set a username for their profile. One of the most noteworthy features to surface in a beta version of the app, the potential addition of usernames may fundamentally change how users communicate on the platform. Users on the beta testing channel cannot try the feature as it is still under development, but a feature tracker has shared a preview of how the feature might look if it is rolled out to users at a future date. 

The recently released WhatsApp for Android beta 2.23.11.15, contains code for a feature that will eventually allow users to select a username for their profile, according to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. The feature is still in development, and while the Meta-owned messaging service hasn't shared any details, the tracker has shared a preview of how it might appear.

whatsapp username android beta wabetainfo whatsapp username

The username picker on WhatsApp spotted by a feature tracker
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

According to the preview image shared by WABetaInfo, the messaging service will mention "This is your unique username", under the username picker. This means that no two users can have the same username. This functionality is similar to services like Twitter, Instagram, and chat services like Telegram, where members can pick a unique username that others can use to contact them.

The feature tracker says that the username picker feature will be found by tapping the three-dot menu > Settings > Profile.  It is located under the profile Name section, and above the About section. With a pencil icon located around all of these fields, it appears that users will also be able to modify their username. However, it is worth noting that the service could tweak or completely change how the feature works before it is rolled out.

While the preview of the feature shared by WABetaInfo gives us a sneak peek at usernames on WhatsApp, there is no word on how this feature will work. WhatsApp could potentially allow users the option to communicate with others using only a username, protecting their privacy. The Meta-owned messaging platform has traditionally relied on phone numbers to connect users to one another. 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Username, WhatsApp Features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
TicWatch Pro 5 Smartwatch With Snapdragon W5+ Gen1 SoC, Wear OS 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Microsoft, US Say Chinese Hackers Targeted 'Critical' Infrastructure; Warn Against Similar Global Attacks

Related Stories

WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  2. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  3. OnePlus 12 Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: See Details
  4. Xiaomi Civi 3 With 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched at This Price
  5. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023: All Details
  7. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  8. Xiaomi X Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart TV (L55M8-5XIN) Review
  9. Pebble Cosmos Vault With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Debuts in India
  10. TicWatch Pro 5 With Up to 80 Hours Battery Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Alan Wake II Release Date Set for October 17, Gets Haunting Gameplay Trailer
  2. Dubai Set to Host World’s First ‘Bitcoin Tower’, Developer Shares Intricate Details
  3. Anti-Tobacco Warnings for OTT Programmes Soon, Health Ministry to Amend Relevant Rules
  4. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Europe Price Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement: All Details
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC
  6. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer
  7. Nvidia Close to Becoming First Trillion-Dollar Chip Firm as AI Boom Drives Stellar Forecast
  8. Xiaomi Civi 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  10. OnePlus 12 Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Massive Camera Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.