WhatsApp Channel verification check marks will soon be updated to a new colour on Android. The visual change was spotted by a feature tracker on a recent beta version of WhatsApp, which suggests that it will soon be rolled out to all users in future. It will make the check marks displayed inside the app resemble their counterparts on Instagram and Facebook, Meta's popular social networking apps.
A post by feature tracker WABetaInfo states that a new blue checkmark already rolling out to testers who have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android.
WhatsApp's updated colour scheme will improve uniformity across the company's apps, making it easier for users who are familiar with Facebook and Instagram to easily identify whether the entity they are engaging with is authentic.
While the redesigned verification tick has currently been rolled out to WhatsApp's beta testers on Android, it could be rolled out to testers on iOS in the coming days or weeks. It will eventually arrive on the stable update channel for all platforms, including WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop.
Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly testing AI integration with WhatsApp's messaging features. The Meta AI chatbot is designed to helps users edit text and generate replies to images.
