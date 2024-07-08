Technology News
WhatsApp Channel Verification Check Mark Updated From Green to Blue to Match Facebook, Instagram

Check marks on WhatsApp will soon resemble their counterparts on Meta's social networking apps.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 19:21 IST
WhatsApp Channel Verification Check Mark Updated From Green to Blue to Match Facebook, Instagram

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.18 brings a new blue check mark

  • The visual change will roll out across all WhatsApp apps
  • Beta testers on Android can already see blue check marks
  • Meta has also been testing AI updates for WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channel verification check marks will soon be updated to a new colour on Android. The visual change was spotted by a feature tracker on a recent beta version of WhatsApp, which suggests that it will soon be rolled out to all users in future. It will make the check marks displayed inside the app resemble their counterparts on Instagram and Facebook, Meta's popular social networking apps.

A post by feature tracker WABetaInfo states that a new blue checkmark already rolling out to testers who have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android.

WhatsApp's updated colour scheme will improve uniformity across the company's apps, making it easier for users who are familiar with Facebook and Instagram to easily identify whether the entity they are engaging with is authentic.

While the redesigned verification tick has currently been rolled out to WhatsApp's beta testers on Android, it could be rolled out to testers on iOS in the coming days or weeks. It will eventually arrive on the stable update channel for all platforms, including WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop.

Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly testing AI integration with WhatsApp's messaging features. The Meta AI chatbot is designed to helps users edit text and generate replies to images.

The platform is also testing a video note mode for WhatsApp camera along with an ‘Imagine Me' feature to create personalised images via Meta AI.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta Verified, WhatsApp Channels, Meta
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

WhatsApp Channel Verification Check Mark Updated From Green to Blue to Match Facebook, Instagram
