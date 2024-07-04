Technology News

Basel Committee of Banking Supervision Approves Crypto Asset Disclosure Framework for Banks

The Basel Committee of Banking Supervision (BCBS), which sets global banking standards, and has 45 members nations including India.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2024 13:03 IST
Basel Committee of Banking Supervision Approves Crypto Asset Disclosure Framework for Banks

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The BCBS was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland

Highlights
  • BCBS joins World Bank, IMF in drafting crypto laws
  • The Basel Committee wants to streamline relations between banks, crypto
  • The organisation to release new consultation papers on the topic in July
Advertisement

The relationship between cryptocurrencies and centralised banking systems is currently at a nascent stage, with a lack of integration between their operations. In order to change the status quo, the Basel Committee of Banking Supervision (BCBS), which sets global banking standards, has taken an important step, approving a new ‘disclosure framework' that will detail how banks can disclose their crypto asset exposure. Crypto assets are volatile and financially risky in nature. Therefore, their association with traditional banking systems is being met with scrutiny around the world. The BCBS has laid out some guidelines for banks to adhere to, while engaging with crypto assets, in order to maintain financial security.

BCBS approves crypto asset disclosure framework

The disclosure framework approved by BCBS directs banks to maintain public records of their crypto engagements and their exposure to these risky assets.

“These disclosures aim to enhance information availability and support market discipline. The framework will be published later this month, with an implementation date of 1 January 2026,” the BCBS said in its official statement.

The Basel Committee comprises 45 members including India, Australia, China, the EU, Germany, Italy, and Japan among others. The guidelines issued by the BCBS, hence, will be deployed across banks located within these regions.

The BCBS has been mulling over rules to govern the relationship between banks and crypto assets for at least two years.

In 2022, the organisation had released a public consultation on banks' disclosure of crypto asset exposures. Now, however, the BCBS has approved some stablecoin-focused revisions to this document.

Stablecoins are those crypto assets that are backed by traditional assets like fiat currencies or gold. They are less likely to be affected by volatile changes in the market, compared to other cryptocurrencies. Members of the BCBS have discussed the implications of banks becoming issuers of stablecoins, noting that the committee still finds the deed risky but is ready to monitor developments in the area.

BCBS' future plans to regulate banks and crypto assets

In the coming times, the committee will be holding consultations on the management of risks posed by third-party companies that could find themselves linked to the bank and crypto relationship.

The organisation is also looking to open dialogues around climate-related financial risks. The findings of these consultations will be published later this month, according to the BCBS.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Basel Committee of Banking Supervision, Crypto Rules, India
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Zepp Health Launches Zepp OS 4 With OpenAI’s GPT-4o Integration to Offer Personalised Wellness Solutions

Related Stories

Basel Committee of Banking Supervision Approves Crypto Asset Disclosure Framework for Banks
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Outer Screen, IPX8 Rating Debuts in India
  2. Moto G85 5G Is Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. CMF Phone 1 to Come With Customisable Back Panel; Design, Colours Revealed
  4. Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing
  5. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor MagicPad 2 Design, Colour Options Teased; Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Debut
  2. Basel Committee of Banking Supervision Approves Crypto Asset Disclosure Framework for Banks
  3. Realme GT 6 Key Specifications, Colourways Revealed Officially Ahead of China Launch; Spotted on TENAA
  4. Vivo Y03t, Vivo Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on Certification Sites; May Launch Globally Soon
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Zepp Health Launches Zepp OS 4 With OpenAI’s GPT-4o Integration to Offer Personalised Wellness Solutions
  7. NPCI Brings QR Code-Based UPI Payments to UAE in Partnership With Network International
  8. OnePlus Summer Launch Event to Be Held on July 16; OnePlus Nord 4, Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R Expected
  9. Realme 13 Pro+ Key Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing in China
  10. Microsoft Copilot Reportedly Tests Ability to Perform Tasks on Windows 11-Linked Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »