Technology News

WhatsApp Readying 'Imagine Me' Feature to Generate Personalised Images Using Meta AI: Report

WhatsApp's AI-based 'Imagine Me feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.14.13, but is not currently available to testers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2024 19:15 IST
WhatsApp Readying 'Imagine Me' Feature to Generate Personalised Images Using Meta AI: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp's this new personalised AI image generating option is said to be optional

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly developing an ‘Imagine Me’ feature
  • Users can ask Meta AI to generate an AI image of themselves
  • Meta AI already has image-generation capabilities
Advertisement

WhatsApp recently expanded the rollout of its Meta AI chatbots in select markets, including India and the US, and the instant messaging platform appears to have started working on new artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly developing a new 'Imagine Me' feature that will let users generate AI-generated photos of themselves. This update has been spotted on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta release, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the company developing an optional feature to allow users to generate images of themselves using Meta AI. The messaging service could ask users to upload a handful of reference selfies when they first opt into the feature.

WABetaInfo says it discovered references about the upcoming AI-based 'Imagine Me' feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.13 update that is available via the Google Play Beta programme. The feature is still in development and can't be tested after installing the aforementioned beta version of WhatsApp on an Android phone.

How WhatsApp's new AI feature will work

The report includes a screenshot displaying the new option, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it goes live. Once users take a single set of photos, the Meta AI chatbot will then create new AI images.

whatsapp wabetainfo ai Alleged screenshot of the "Imagine Me” feature

A screenshot of the "Imagine Me” feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Users can ask Meta AI to generate an AI image of themselves by typing "Imagine me" in the Meta AI chat window. This functionality can be accessed in other chats by typing "@Meta AI imagine me".

As per the screenshot of the feature, users will be able to choose new backgrounds, and locations "from the forest to outer space" to add to their pictures. This is expected to help create customised stickers. Users might be able to delete the uploaded snaps anytime through settings, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp's new personalised AI image-generating option is said to be optional and users might have to turn it manually on in their settings. It is likely to be available in a future update, according to the feature tracker.

Meta AI, the company's ChatGPT competitor, started rolling out in India last month. Besides WhatsApp, the chatbot powered by the in-house Llama 3 large language model (LLM) is currently available on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Feature
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Labour Officials Visit Foxconn iPhone Plant, Question Executives About Hiring
CoinDCX Acquires UAE-Based BitOasis Crypto Exchange to Expand in MENA Region

Related Stories

WhatsApp Readying 'Imagine Me' Feature to Generate Personalised Images Using Meta AI: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G Is Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. CMF Phone 1 to Come With Customisable Back Panel; Design, Colours Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design, Specifications Tipped
  4. Apple's iPhone 16 Camera May Feature a New CMOS Sensor From This Company
  5. CMF Phone 1 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Its Debut on July 8
  6. Infinix Note 40 5G Review: Noteworthy Budget Phone
  7. X Rival Koo Announces Shutdown After Acquisition Talks Fail
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Copilot Reportedly Tests Ability to Perform Tasks on Windows 11-Linked Android Phones
  2. CoinDCX Acquires UAE-Based BitOasis Crypto Exchange to Expand in MENA Region
  3. WhatsApp Readying 'Imagine Me' Feature to Generate Personalised Images Using Meta AI: Report
  4. Labour Officials Visit Foxconn iPhone Plant, Question Executives About Hiring
  5. Bitget Working With FIU-IND to Obtain Licensing to Operate in ‘Key Market’ India
  6. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design Leaked; Might Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  7. OnePlus Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Voice Recording Summary Feature
  8. Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Set for July 10; Confirmed to Feature 6.67-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery
  9. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  10. CMF Phone 1 Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Seen With Customisable Back Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »