WhatsApp recently expanded the rollout of its Meta AI chatbots in select markets, including India and the US, and the instant messaging platform appears to have started working on new artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly developing a new 'Imagine Me' feature that will let users generate AI-generated photos of themselves. This update has been spotted on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta release, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the company developing an optional feature to allow users to generate images of themselves using Meta AI. The messaging service could ask users to upload a handful of reference selfies when they first opt into the feature.

WABetaInfo says it discovered references about the upcoming AI-based 'Imagine Me' feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.13 update that is available via the Google Play Beta programme. The feature is still in development and can't be tested after installing the aforementioned beta version of WhatsApp on an Android phone.

How WhatsApp's new AI feature will work

The report includes a screenshot displaying the new option, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it goes live. Once users take a single set of photos, the Meta AI chatbot will then create new AI images.

A screenshot of the "Imagine Me” feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Users can ask Meta AI to generate an AI image of themselves by typing "Imagine me" in the Meta AI chat window. This functionality can be accessed in other chats by typing "@Meta AI imagine me".

As per the screenshot of the feature, users will be able to choose new backgrounds, and locations "from the forest to outer space" to add to their pictures. This is expected to help create customised stickers. Users might be able to delete the uploaded snaps anytime through settings, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp's new personalised AI image-generating option is said to be optional and users might have to turn it manually on in their settings. It is likely to be available in a future update, according to the feature tracker.

Meta AI, the company's ChatGPT competitor, started rolling out in India last month. Besides WhatsApp, the chatbot powered by the in-house Llama 3 large language model (LLM) is currently available on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.