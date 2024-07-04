Technology News
  WhatsApp for Android and iOS Reportedly Testing a Dedicated Video Note Mode for Camera

WhatsApp for Android and iOS Reportedly Testing a Dedicated Video Note Mode for Camera

The new feature is spculated to build upon the new shortcut button for video notes that was reported in another WhatsApp for Android beta update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2024 15:00 IST
WhatsApp for Android and iOS Reportedly Testing a Dedicated Video Note Mode for Camera

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Asterfolio

WhatsApp’s reported new feature is speculated to make the process of sharing video notes quicker

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may be working on a new dedicated video mode for camera
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS platforms
  • It is speculated to be an alternative way to send video notes
WhatsApp may be testing a new dedicated video note mode for camera on both Android and iOS platforms, according to a feature tracker. This feature may allow WhatsApp users to record and share video notes directly from the camera interface. As per the claims, the video note mode was spotted in a beta version of the app on Android as well as iOS platforms. It could build upon the new shortcut button for video notes that was reported in another WhatsApp beta update.

Video Note Mode on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, a dedicated mode for recording video notes may appear in the camera interface alongside the existing Video and Photo options. It is said to have been spotted in the beta build of WhatsApp.

video notes whatsapp Dedicated Video Note Tab on WhatsApp

Dedicated Video Note Tab on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

On Android, the app version is claimed to be 2.24.14.14 via the Google Play Beta program. Whereas on iOS, the feature is present in WhatsApp for iOS version 24.13.10.76, which can be signed up for through the TestFlight Program.

WhatsApp introduced Instant Video Notes in 2023, enabling users to record and send 60-second video messages to others directly in chat. The platform recently started testing a new shortcut button to quickly reply to video notes. With the dedicated video notes option in the camera tab, it is speculated to make the process of sharing video notes more seamless.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the availability of this feature on WhatsApp beta for Android. This change is said to bring an alternative way to send video notes, with the other one being long pressing on the camera icon in a specific chat.

Imagine Me on WhatsApp

The instant messaging platform recently rolled out Meta AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in India. Now, it is reported to be developing an AI feature which may let users generate images of themselves via prompts. WhatsApp is speculated to prompt users to upload a handful of reference selfies when they first opt into the feature.

The feature – dubbed ‘Imagine Me' – was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.14.13 update.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Beta, Whatsapp Beta Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ChatGPT macOS App Spotted Storing Conversations in Plain Text; OpenAI Reportedly Rolls Out Update

WhatsApp for Android and iOS Reportedly Testing a Dedicated Video Note Mode for Camera
