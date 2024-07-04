WhatsApp may be testing a new dedicated video note mode for camera on both Android and iOS platforms, according to a feature tracker. This feature may allow WhatsApp users to record and share video notes directly from the camera interface. As per the claims, the video note mode was spotted in a beta version of the app on Android as well as iOS platforms. It could build upon the new shortcut button for video notes that was reported in another WhatsApp beta update.

Video Note Mode on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, a dedicated mode for recording video notes may appear in the camera interface alongside the existing Video and Photo options. It is said to have been spotted in the beta build of WhatsApp.

Dedicated Video Note Tab on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

On Android, the app version is claimed to be 2.24.14.14 via the Google Play Beta program. Whereas on iOS, the feature is present in WhatsApp for iOS version 24.13.10.76, which can be signed up for through the TestFlight Program.

WhatsApp introduced Instant Video Notes in 2023, enabling users to record and send 60-second video messages to others directly in chat. The platform recently started testing a new shortcut button to quickly reply to video notes. With the dedicated video notes option in the camera tab, it is speculated to make the process of sharing video notes more seamless.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the availability of this feature on WhatsApp beta for Android. This change is said to bring an alternative way to send video notes, with the other one being long pressing on the camera icon in a specific chat.

Imagine Me on WhatsApp

The instant messaging platform recently rolled out Meta AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in India. Now, it is reported to be developing an AI feature which may let users generate images of themselves via prompts. WhatsApp is speculated to prompt users to upload a handful of reference selfies when they first opt into the feature.

The feature – dubbed ‘Imagine Me' – was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.14.13 update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.