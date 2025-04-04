Technology News
  WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing

The feature may prohibit participants in the same conversation from interacting with Meta AI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

A "Can’t auto-save media" pop up is said to appear if the receipient tries to save media to the gallery

  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.25.10.4
  • It prevents shared media from being auto-saved to the recipient's gallery
  • The feature is still in development and not available to beta testers yet
WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its Android app which adds another layer of privacy in conversations. According to a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform's Advanced Chat Privacy feature may let users restrict the media they share with others from being automatically saved to the recipient's gallery. It is also said to offer privacy-focussed restrictions such as blocking export of entire chat histories and more potential additions.

WhatsApp's Advanced Chat Privacy Feature for Android

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing the Advanced Chat Privacy feature for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android app version 2.25.10.4. The feature is said to be optional and can be toggled by navigating to the app's settings. Once it is enabled for the sender, the recipient who receives image or video files in a conversation will not be able to automatically save them to their device's gallery.

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, if the recipient tries to save the media, a Can't auto-save media pop-up will appear with the following description:

“Advanced chat privacy has been turned on, and prevents media auto-saving to your device's gallery.”

Additionally, WABetaInfo suggests that it might offer other privacy-focussed restrictions too. WhatsApp may block the export of chat histories which include messages from users who have activated the Advanced Chat Privacy feature. Additionally, it will prohibit participants in the same conversation from interacting with Meta AI — WhatsApp's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Notably, a similar feature exists when disappearing messages are enabled in WhatsApp, but this in-development functionality may bring the same level of privacy to standard conversations too.

WABetaInfo claims that this new ability is still in development and is not available even to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme. However, it is to be noted that while the instant messaging platform might be working on several new features for various platforms, not all of them make it to the public release.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco C71 With 6.88-Inch Display, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

