Poco C71 was launched in India on Friday with a 6.88-inch HD+ screen. It is claimed to offer the segment's largest display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. The handset carries a 5,200mAh battery, a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Notably, the Poco C71 is equipped with several similar features as the recently introduced Redmi A5.

Poco C71 Price in India, Availability, Sale Offers

Poco C71 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 7,499. The first sale of the handset will take place on April 8. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It is offered in Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black colourways.

Airtel Prepaid users in the country will be able to get the Poco C71 for as low as Rs. 5,999, the company confirmed in a press release. It added that Airtel users will be able to enjoy some special benefits like an additional 50GB of data, which will go live at 12pm IST on April 10.

Poco C71 Features, Specifications

The Poco C71 sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600nits peak brightness level, and triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification including low blue, light, flicker-free and circadian certifications. The display has wet touch support, which is claimed to allow users to operate the phone even with wet hands.

It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Poco C71 supports virtual RAM expansion to up to 12GB and storage extension of up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box and will receive two years of Android OS upgrades alongside four years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco C71 gets a dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has a golden ring camera deco, where we see the rear camera module and individual slots bordered with golden rings. The rear panel has a split-grid design with dual dual-tone finish. The phone comes with an IP52 dust and splash-resistant build.

The Poco C71 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, FM, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 171.79 x 77.8 x 8.26mm in size and weighs 193g.

