Apple has updated its suite of iWork apps to support the new Apple Intelligence features it introduced with the iOS 18.4 update on Monday. Users can now take advantage of the artificial intelligence (AI) features across apps such as Keynote, Numbers, and Pages to make edits and rewrite text, courtesy of Writing Tools. Further, the company says that the updates to all three apps enables exportation of documents, presentations, and spreadsheets to other formats using Shortcuts.

iWork Apps Get Apple Intelligence Features

Apple says the new additions are accessible across iPhone, iPad, and Mac running iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 updates, respectively. The Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps have been updated to version 14.4. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, a notable feature common across all three platforms is the ability to use Writing Tools. Users can take advantage of Writing Tools to make text edits in documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

The Apple Intelligence-powered feature allows them to proofread or summarise text on their device, make changes to tone and length, or simply rewrite it altogether. Alongside, they can export all three files into other formats using Shortcuts.

In Keynote, the update brings improved copy and paste with Freeform. Meanwhile, Numbers now offers users access to over 30 new advanced functions including LET, LAMBDA, FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE, along with the ability to check results from a single formula across multiple cells using spilling arrays. It is also said to bring compatibility improvements when importing or exporting Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Apple has updated its Pages app to make adding additional pages into a word-processing document easier. Improved copy and paste with Freeform is also available in this app, along with Keynote too.

Apple Intelligence Compatibility

Apple's AI suite is said to be compatible with the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Further, two models from the iPhone 15 series — the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — are also supported.

Alongside smartphones, the iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later models, and the Mac with M1 and later devices are also eligible to run Apple Intelligence.