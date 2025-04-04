Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Updates Keynote and Other iWork Apps to Support Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Updates Keynote and Other iWork Apps to Support Apple Intelligence Features

Apple says Writing Tools can be used to make text edits in documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 10:48 IST
Apple Updates Keynote and Other iWork Apps to Support Apple Intelligence Features

Photo Credit: Apple

iWork apps are available as free downloads on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Highlights
  • Apple updates Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps to version 14.4
  • It brings support for Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools
  • Users can export default file extension to other formats using Shortcuts
Advertisement

Apple has updated its suite of iWork apps to support the new Apple Intelligence features it introduced with the iOS 18.4 update on Monday. Users can now take advantage of the artificial intelligence (AI) features across apps such as Keynote, Numbers, and Pages to make edits and rewrite text, courtesy of Writing Tools. Further, the company says that the updates to all three apps enables exportation of documents, presentations, and spreadsheets to other formats using Shortcuts.

iWork Apps Get Apple Intelligence Features

Apple says the new additions are accessible across iPhone, iPad, and Mac running iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 updates, respectively. The Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps have been updated to version 14.4. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, a notable feature common across all three platforms is the ability to use Writing Tools. Users can take advantage of Writing Tools to make text edits in documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

The Apple Intelligence-powered feature allows them to proofread or summarise text on their device, make changes to tone and length, or simply rewrite it altogether. Alongside, they can export all three files into other formats using Shortcuts.

In Keynote, the update brings improved copy and paste with Freeform. Meanwhile, Numbers now offers users access to over 30 new advanced functions including LET, LAMBDA, FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE, along with the ability to check results from a single formula across multiple cells using spilling arrays. It is also said to bring compatibility improvements when importing or exporting Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Apple has updated its Pages app to make adding additional pages into a word-processing document easier. Improved copy and paste with Freeform is also available in this app, along with Keynote too.

Apple Intelligence Compatibility

Apple's AI suite is said to be compatible with the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Further, two models from the iPhone 15 series — the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — are also supported.

Alongside smartphones, the iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later models, and the Mac with M1 and later devices are also eligible to run Apple Intelligence.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iWork, Keynote App, Pages App, Numbers App, Apple intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence, IPhone, Ipad, Mac, iOS 18.4, iOS 18
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Explains How Its Gemini Integration in Photos App Lets Users Find Photos With Prompts

Related Stories

Apple Updates Keynote and Other iWork Apps to Support Apple Intelligence Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. New CMF Phone Rear Camera Module Revealed in Teaser
  3. Apple Updates These iWork Apps to Support Apple Intelligence Features
  4. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  5. Here's How Gemini Integration in Google Photos App Lets Users Find Photos
  6. Honor 400 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  8. OnePlus 13T Battery Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million Points on AnTuTu
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Series Said to Get Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  10. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3.2 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Supports Nvidia's AI-Powered DLSS and Ray Tracing, Nintendo and Nvidia Confirm
  2. Apple Starts Testing iPad Mini With OLED Screen Expected to Launch in 2026, Tipster Claims
  3. Honor 400 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 5,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Set to Arrive As First Phone With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  5. Apple Updates Keynote and Other iWork Apps to Support Apple Intelligence Features
  6. Google Explains How Its Gemini Integration in Photos App Lets Users Find Photos With Prompts
  7. Android 16 Beta 3.2 With Battery Drain Fix, System Stability Improvements Rolling Out for Pixel Devices
  8. NASA’s SPHEREx Mission Sends First Space Images Before Full Sky Survey
  9. Lava Breaches Grindavík's Defences as Volcanic Fissure Erupts in Iceland
  10. JWST Captures Unseen Details of Exoplanets in HR 8799 and 51 Eridani Systems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »