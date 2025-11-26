WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android app that will add a new animation for celebrations in chats. As per details shared by a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a new confetti animation for emoji reactions. It is a cosmetic feature that makes ordinary message reactions in Chats, Channels, and Status visually more expressive. The feature is expected to be the works in time for New Year celebrations, where the use of celebration emojis, such as confetti, is likely to see greater usage.

Confetti Animation for Emoji Reactions on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature was spotted and reported by select beta testers in the latest WhatsApp Beta update. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.35.11, which was recently released by the company. While it is currently not widely available, the visual feature is said to be in development and could arrive in a future version of the app.

The confetti animation is said to appear across the UI in Chats, Channels, and Status

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, the Party Popper emoji has been added to the default set of emojis in WhatsApp's reaction tray for quick access. Upon sending this emoji, a festive confetti animation will be triggered and displayed across the screen.

It is claimed to add a playful layer to chats, but it is purely decorative and does not add any new functionality. The confetti animation can be triggered across Chats, Channels, and Status, as per WABetaInfo. The animation is said to be powered by the Lottie framework, which allows developers to create scalable animations for catering to different screen sizes and resolutions.

Apart from the Party Popper emoji, there are several other celebration-linked emojis on WhatsApp, such as Partying Face emoji, Confetti Ball, Clinking Glass, and Bottle with Popping Cork. The feature tracker says each of the aforementioned emojis will trigger the same confetti animation on the screen.

WABetaInfo said that the new confetti animation on WhatsApp is currently under development and is only available to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. As per the feature tracker, beta features follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away.