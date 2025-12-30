WhatsApp has launched a set of New Year 2026 features as the platform prepares for its busiest day of the year. The Meta-owned instant messaging app claims that New Year's consistently records the highest volume of messages and calls, surpassing its regular daily average of more than 100 billion messages and around 2 billion calls all over the world. Activity peaks during the 24 hours as users connect with friends and family across different countries and time zones.

WhatsApp's New Year 2026 Update Lets Users Add Fireworks, Confetti During Video Calls

To mark the arrival of 2026, WhatsApp has rolled out several festive features that will remain available through the holiday period. These include a dedicated 2026 sticker pack designed for sharing New Year greetings in personal and group chats. The platform has also added new video call effects, allowing users to activate on-screen animations such as fireworks, confetti, and stars during video calls.

WhatsApp is also bringing back animated confetti reactions, the company confirmed in a blog post. When users react to a message using the confetti emoji, a special animation plays within the chat. In addition, the company is introducing animated stickers for Status updates for the first time. Users can apply a special 2026-themed layout with animated stickers to share New Year wishes with their contacts.

Alongside festive features, WhatsApp has highlighted tools that can help users plan New Year celebrations in group chats. Users can create events, pin them for visibility, collect RSVPs, and share updates in one place.

The existing Polls feature can be used to decide on food, drinks, or activities, while live location sharing helps participants find venues and confirm safe arrivals. The company noted that voice notes and video messages allow users to share moments in real time with contacts who cannot attend in person as well.

WhatsApp Features Expected in 2026

Recent WhatsApp beta updates offer a clear preview of what users can expect in 2026. Upcoming additions include AI-powered Imagine tools for Status updates, which let users edit and reimagine photos using Meta AI, apply styles, remove objects, and animate images directly within the app. WhatsApp is also preparing a username reservation system that will allow users to claim unique usernames in advance, reducing reliance on phone numbers and helping prevent impersonation when the feature launches widely.

WhatsApp is also working on practical and security-focused upgrades. An advanced chat clearing tool will allow users to selectively delete messages and media while showing how much storage will be freed. A strict account security mode will bundle key privacy protections into a single toggle to guard against spam and scams. In group chats, a new @all mention feature will help notify everyone at once, with controls in larger groups to prevent misuse.