WhatsApp has updated one of its earliest features with new tweaks. The popular messaging platform has given its ‘About' feature a fresh coat of paint, letting users post short text updates for 24 hours. This will appear at the top of individual chats, within profile views, and as a quick-reply option. The redesigned About feature appears similar to Instagram Notes, and it lets users share quick thoughts and updates. Users can control who sees their About status. These can be shared with all contacts or limit visibility through privacy settings.

WhatsApp's About Feature Is Now Visible in More Areas

In a blog post, WhatsApp officially confirmed that it is "reintroducing and improving" its About feature. The updated feature lets users share short, casual status updates to show their contacts that they are working, travelling, or celebrating a birthday. WhatsApp users can add text or emoji to their About update.

The revamped About status is located at the top of individual chats and on a user's profile, while contacts can tap on it to reply directly. Like Instagram Notes, each About update expires after 24 hours by default, but users can customise the timer to disappear sooner or stay longer. The timer can be set by heading to Settings> tap Set About, where the app allows users to specify when their About will disappear.

WhatsApp's revamped About feature

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The Meta-owned platform also allows users to choose who can view their About status. They can either select just contacts or a wider audience through privacy settings. WhatsApp confirmed the feature is rolling out to all mobile users starting this week.

Several other features have made their way to the instant messaging platform recently. Earlier this month, WhatsApp added an Apple Watch app, and it is now available for download on Apple Watch Series 4 or the latest models. It has also released a Media Hub feature to streamline managing shared content across chats on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Mac.

Further, WhatsApp is said to be testing multi-account support on iOS. It is also working on new strict account settings that are designed to protect users against cyberattacks. The company also seems to be gearing up to introduce username-based search and calling, which could arrive with a future update.