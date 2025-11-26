Realme P4x 5G will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in early December, along with the new Realme Watch 5, the company announced on Wednesday. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset recently went live on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, the tech firm has also teased the key specifications of the smartphone. The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The phone will also pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset. Realme claims that the phone managed to score more than 7,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will sport a display with 144Hz refresh rate, too. Moreover, it will offer up to 18GB of “dynamic RAM” and 256GB of onboard storage.

It will also pack a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, offering “all-day use”. The Realme P4x 5G is teased to offer 45W wired fast charging support, too. The handset will also support up to 90 fps gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and up to 120 fps gameplay on Free Fire. To maintain the thermals, it will be equipped with a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution, which is claimed to “ensure” a 20-degree Celsius reduction in CPU temperature.

On the other hand, the upcoming Realme Watch 5 will feature a 1.97-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch will also launch with a square frame, a 2D flat glass cover, an aluminium alloy crown, and a “metallic texture uni-body design”. Additionally, it will sport honeycomb speaker holes. The company claims that the Watch 5 will provide 20-day battery life in Light Mode, too.