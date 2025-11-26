Technology News
English Edition

Realme P4x 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December, Will Debut Alongside Watch 5

Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 will be available in India for purchase via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 November 2025 11:11 IST
Realme P4x 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December, Will Debut Alongside Watch 5

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4x 5G is going to be the third phone in India in the Realme P4 series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G will offer 90 fps gaming in GT Mode
  • Realme P4x 5G will support 45W wired fast charging
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Advertisement

Realme P4x 5G will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in early December, along with the new Realme Watch 5, the company announced on Wednesday. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset recently went live on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, the tech firm has also teased the key specifications of the smartphone. The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The phone will also pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 India Launch Date Revealed

The China-based tech firm has announced that it will launch a new phone and a smartwatch in India, dubbed Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5, on December 4 at 12pm. The company has also teased various key specifications of the two new products, which will be available in the country via Flipkart. As part of the announcement, the company has also teased various key specifications of the two new products, which will be available in the country via Flipkart.

The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset. Realme claims that the phone managed to score more than 7,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will sport a display with 144Hz refresh rate, too. Moreover, it will offer up to 18GB of “dynamic RAM” and 256GB of onboard storage.

It will also pack a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, offering “all-day use”. The Realme P4x 5G is teased to offer 45W wired fast charging support, too. The handset will also support up to 90 fps gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and up to 120 fps gameplay on Free Fire. To maintain the thermals, it will be equipped with a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution, which is claimed to “ensure” a 20-degree Celsius reduction in CPU temperature.

On the other hand, the upcoming Realme Watch 5 will feature a 1.97-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch will also launch with a square frame, a 2D flat glass cover, an aluminium alloy crown, and a “metallic texture uni-body design”. Additionally, it will sport honeycomb speaker holes. The company claims that the Watch 5 will provide 20-day battery life in Light Mode, too.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4x 5G India launch, Realme Watch 5, Realme Watch 5 India Launch, Realme P4x 5G specifications, Realme Watch 5 specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Confetti Animation for Emoji Reactions Ahead of New Year
Realme P4x 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December, Will Debut Alongside Watch 5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Launch Today: From Price to Features, Everything You Need to Know
  2. After ChatGPT, Copilot AI Chatbot is Leaving WhatsApp Next Year
  3. Poco F8 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  4. Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Realme Watch 5 India Launch Teased; Will Be Available via This Platform
  6. Huawei Mate 80 Series Goes Official With Four Models: See Price, Features
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
  8. This Android Malware Can Access Users' Bank Apps, Chats
  9. Poco Pad X1 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of November 26 Launch
  10. Oakley Meta Glasses Set to Go on Sale in India in December at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Three Idiots in Kenya Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Travel Show
  2. Thekedari: The Blood Papers Now Streaming Online: Everthing You Need to Know
  3. Perplexity Launches AI Shopping Tool After Google and OpenAI as Holiday Season Shopping War Intensifies
  4. Realme P4x 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December, Will Debut Alongside Watch 5
  5. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Confetti Animation for Emoji Reactions Ahead of New Year
  6. Android Devices Vulnerable to New ‘Sturnus’ Malware That Attacks Bank Apps, Bypass E2E Encryption: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord 4 Gets OxygenOS 16 Update in India With New Customisation Options, AI-Powered Features
  8. Mysterious New Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Phone Leaks Online; Tipped to Get 9,000mAh Battery
  9. Google Updates Circle to Search Feature With AI Mode for Additional Questions
  10. Microsoft’s Copilot AI Chatbot to No Longer Be Available on WhatsApp Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »