WhatsApp on Wednesday announced several new features aimed at helping users stay connected and express themselves better in group chats. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out member tags, which can be added to a user's name to provide more contextual information about them. They can also turn any word they type into a sticker, using the new text stickers feature. WhatsApp has also introduced event reminders for invitees.

New Features on WhatsApp

Users in group chats on WhatsApp can give themselves a tag that informs the group of their role, the company said in a blog post. Member tags are customisable for each group, too. For example, a user can be assigned a tag like “Anna's Dad” in one group and “Goalkeeper” in another group conversation. The instant messaging platform says this feature is rolling out gradually.

Another new feature on WhatsApp is text stickers. As the name suggests, it allows users to turn a word into a sticker by typing it into the Sticker Search bar. Newly created text stickers can also be directly added to sticker packs or sent to a chat first, depending on the preference.

Apart from this, the third new feature is event reminders. Users can set custom early reminders for invitees when they create and send an event in a group chat. As per the company, this is aimed at helping everyone remember to commute to the party the user may be hosting or hop on the call at the right time, depending on the event type.

The app already allows them to create events, pin them for visibility, collect RSVPs, and share updates in one place.

WhatsApp says its three new features join notable additions in group chats introduced in recent years, including sharing large files up to 2GB, HD media, screen sharing, voice chats, and more. The instant messaging app is also gearing up to release several new features in 2026. Its anticipated features include usernames on WhatsApp, a built-in chat-clearing tool for clearing up WhatsApp storage, a strict account security mode for more security, and a mention @all feature in group chats.