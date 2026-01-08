Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More

WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More

Users can now turn a word into a sticker by typing it into the Sticker Search bar on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 January 2026 09:50 IST
WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Text stickers let users turn typed words into custom stickers, per WhatsApp

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Member tags can be different for the same user across group chats
  • Newly created text stickers can be saved or sent directly on WhatsApp
  • Event reminders offer custom early alerts for group invitees
Advertisement

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced several new features aimed at helping users stay connected and express themselves better in group chats. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out member tags, which can be added to a user's name to provide more contextual information about them. They can also turn any word they type into a sticker, using the new text stickers feature. WhatsApp has also introduced event reminders for invitees.

New Features on WhatsApp

Users in group chats on WhatsApp can give themselves a tag that informs the group of their role, the company said in a blog post. Member tags are customisable for each group, too. For example, a user can be assigned a tag like “Anna's Dad” in one group and “Goalkeeper” in another group conversation. The instant messaging platform says this feature is rolling out gradually.

Another new feature on WhatsApp is text stickers. As the name suggests, it allows users to turn a word into a sticker by typing it into the Sticker Search bar. Newly created text stickers can also be directly added to sticker packs or sent to a chat first, depending on the preference.

Apart from this, the third new feature is event reminders. Users can set custom early reminders for invitees when they create and send an event in a group chat. As per the company, this is aimed at helping everyone remember to commute to the party the user may be hosting or hop on the call at the right time, depending on the event type.

The app already allows them to create events, pin them for visibility, collect RSVPs, and share updates in one place.

WhatsApp says its three new features join notable additions in group chats introduced in recent years, including sharing large files up to 2GB, HD media, screen sharing, voice chats, and more. The instant messaging app is also gearing up to release several new features in 2026. Its anticipated features include usernames on WhatsApp, a built-in chat-clearing tool for clearing up WhatsApp storage, a strict account security mode for more security, and a mention @all feature in group chats.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Group Chats, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint

Related Stories

WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  3. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  4. CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary, Akis Announces
  5. Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026
  6. Poco M8 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  7. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  8. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  9. WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats and More Features
  10. Lenovo Legion 7a Launched Alongside Legion 5i, Legion 5a, and LOQ Series
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More
  2. Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint
  3. Poco M8 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  5. NASA’s IXPE Creates History: Becomes First to Measure a White Dwarf Star
  6. Astronomers Detect Rare Rogue Planet Drifting Alone 10,000 Light-Years from Earth
  7. Space Particle Collision Raises Uncertainty Over Spain’s New Military Satellite
  8. New Experiments Suggest RNA Could Have Formed Naturally, Supporting ‘RNA World’ Origin of Life Theory
  9. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Telugu Fantasy Action Film Online
  10. Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »