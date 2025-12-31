WhatsApp has released several new features and tools this year that help you make your calls and chats more interesting and secure. The instant messaging platform continues to evolve every year with enhanced communication tools and privacy controls. A standout feature offered by the Meta-owned application is AI-powered stickers. Millions of users use stickers to express their emotions and personalise their chats. You can use this feature to send custom New Year 2026 wishes to your friends and loved ones.

How to Create and Share AI Stickers For the New Year 2026

Here's a quick step-by-step guide to creating AI stickers on WhatsApp for personalised New Year 2026 greetings. Before starting, make sure your app is updated to the latest version on iOS or Android. This feature is currently only available in select regions, so you'll need to check whether it is currently enabled on your smartphone.

Open WhatsApp Open a Chat where you want to send your New Year 2026 sticker Tap the emoji icon in the text box Switch to the Stickers tab by clicking the square icon at the bottom Tap the Create or + button inside the Stickers section. It is labelled as “AI Stickers” in some app versions Type a prompt that describes the kind of New Year sticker you want. You can enter prompts like 'A festive 2026 New Year sticker with text', Celebrate New Year 2026, 'Animated sticker with Happy New Year 2026 text' WhatsApp will show you a few AI-generated sticker options based on your prompt. Select your favourite sticker and tap to send it

You can save these for future use. Once you create an AI sticker on WhatsApp, you can choose to send, edit, and view it. These stickers are generated based on the prompts, and some results may not be entirely accurate. You have the option to report incorrect or inappropriate stickers directly from the app.

If you're looking for ready-made stickers, you can access the 'Happy New Year' sticker pack from WhatsApp. This can be found in the sticker section under All Stickers. You can add it to your collection by tapping the plus (+) icon.