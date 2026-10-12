WhatsApp is reportedly testing a scheduled messages feature with some Android beta users and could reach more users over the coming weeks. The feature could allow users to write messages, share links, and send photos or videos at a later time without having to do it manually. It is expected to work in both individual and group chats, even when the sender's device is offline. Users may also be able to check or delete scheduled messages before they go out.

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Scheduled Messages on Android

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the scheduled messages feature to some users running the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.40.7. To schedule a message, users could type it out in a chat and tap and hold the send button. If the feature is available, WhatsApp is expected to show an option to pick a date and time for delivery.

The feature reportedly supports text messages, links, photos and videos, although users may only be able to schedule one photo or video at a time. They could also edit an image or add a caption in the drawing editor before scheduling it. Messages can reportedly be scheduled from 10 minutes ahead to up to two weeks in advance.

Once the selected time comes around, WhatsApp is expected to send the message automatically, even if the app is closed or the sender's phone is offline. The feature could also work in group chats, but only members who were part of the group when the message was scheduled may receive it. Anyone who joins later is not expected to receive that message.

Users may also get a dedicated section in the chat info screen to view and delete scheduled messages before they go out. If a user deletes a scheduled message, the recipient is not expected to receive a notification about it.

The reported scheduled messages feature is likely to support end-to-end encryption. The feature is reportedly rolling out to some Android beta testers through the Google Play Store, with wider availability expected over the coming weeks.