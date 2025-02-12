Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links

WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links

The feature will allow iOS users to add their Instagram profile links to their WhatsApp profile page.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 16:51 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

A similar feature is already available for business accounts on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 25.3.10.72
  • WhatsApp does not ask for authentication while adding a profile link
  • It is in development and not available to iOS beta testers yet
Advertisement

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature for its iOS app that will allow users to add their Instagram profile links to their account. As per the claims by a feature tracker, the new addition is aimed at letting users showcase their social media profiles in the same space to let their contacts easily connect with them. The feature was said to be found within the latest beta version of the iOS app, however, it is under development and beta testers will not be able to try it out currently.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is developing a feature where users can add their Instagram profile links. It was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS beta app version 25.2.10.72, which is available via the TestFlight beta programme. As mentioned above, the feature is currently not active on this version.

whatsapp insta profiles wabetainfo WhatsApp iOS feature

Instagram profile links on WhatsApp for iOS
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on a screenshot shared by the feature tracker, the new option is being added to the Links section within the user profile interface. The section now has a new option dubbed Add Links where users can add their username on Instagram by tapping a plus icon.

The feature tracker claimed that the feature currently does not ask users to authenticate the profile they're adding. This means users can just type the username and show the Instagram profile on their account. However, this implementation can raise privacy and identity theft-related concerns. It is likely that the company will add a layer of authentication before rolling out the feature to users.

Notably, this is said to be an optional feature, which means that iOS users do not have to link their Instagram profiles if they do not wish to. A similar feature is also available to the business accounts on WhatsApp. However, those users are required to manually log into their Instagram account to authenticate the profile link.

While currently, the feature is said to only allow Instagram links, it is possible that WhatsApp expands it to also allow users to add other Meta accounts such as Facebook and Threads. It is unclear whether the company will allow adding profile links to third-party social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, iOS, WhatsApp Features, Instagram
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  3. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  4. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  6. Motorola Unveils Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
  3. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  4. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  6. Athena Lunar Mission Set to Deploy 'Gracie' Hopper for Crater Exploration Near Moon's South Pole
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
  9. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  10. Dainee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mimi Chakraborty’s Upcoming Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »