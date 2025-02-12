WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature for its iOS app that will allow users to add their Instagram profile links to their account. As per the claims by a feature tracker, the new addition is aimed at letting users showcase their social media profiles in the same space to let their contacts easily connect with them. The feature was said to be found within the latest beta version of the iOS app, however, it is under development and beta testers will not be able to try it out currently.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is developing a feature where users can add their Instagram profile links. It was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS beta app version 25.2.10.72, which is available via the TestFlight beta programme. As mentioned above, the feature is currently not active on this version.

Instagram profile links on WhatsApp for iOS

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on a screenshot shared by the feature tracker, the new option is being added to the Links section within the user profile interface. The section now has a new option dubbed Add Links where users can add their username on Instagram by tapping a plus icon.

The feature tracker claimed that the feature currently does not ask users to authenticate the profile they're adding. This means users can just type the username and show the Instagram profile on their account. However, this implementation can raise privacy and identity theft-related concerns. It is likely that the company will add a layer of authentication before rolling out the feature to users.

Notably, this is said to be an optional feature, which means that iOS users do not have to link their Instagram profiles if they do not wish to. A similar feature is also available to the business accounts on WhatsApp. However, those users are required to manually log into their Instagram account to authenticate the profile link.

While currently, the feature is said to only allow Instagram links, it is possible that WhatsApp expands it to also allow users to add other Meta accounts such as Facebook and Threads. It is unclear whether the company will allow adding profile links to third-party social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.