WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' Feature Rolling Out to Windows Beta App Users: Report

WhatsApp users are required to download the latest version of the beta app from Microsoft Store to access the new "Chat with your own number" feature.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp is bringing its “Chat with your own number” feature to latest WhatsApp for Windows update. .

Highlights
  • The WhatsApp Message Yourself feature lets users' text themselves
  • The feature is available in WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update
  • Message Yourself feature recently rolled out to Android and iOS users

WhatsApp could soon bring its “Chat with your own number” feature to Windows users as well. The Message Yourself feature that lets users send a text to themselves was already rolled out to WhatsApp on Android and iOS last month. And now, it's reportedly available on the latest WhatsApp for Windows beta app. This will help users to send quick notes or reminders, or crucial information to themselves at ease. Earlier, users needed to have a second WhatsApp account registered to their other phone number to do this.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta owned messaging service has started rolling out the ability to message yourself with the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update.

WhatsApp users are required to download the latest version of the beta app from Microsoft Store to access this feature. Once installed, users will see a separate chat with their name followed by "(You)". They can simply open the tab and send quick notes, shopping lists, reminders, bookmarks, and others.

As the report suggests, every time a message is sent to your number, it will be delivered to all the linked devices. Notably, the chat will be end-to-end encrypted, so only the user who sent the message can see them across their linked devices.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently introduced Avatars on the messaging app, that enables users to curate their digital representation. Users are allowed to pick hairstyles, facial features, and outfits, from the available combinations to create an Avatar of themselves. The instant messaging app has also added 36 custom stickers that reflect different emotions and actions. One can set an Avatar as their WhatsApp profile photo, or use them as stickers.

Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, previously added support for Avatars, just like Facebook and Facebook Messenger

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, Windows
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
