Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Come With 6.78-Inch Display

Infinix Note 30 is likely to come in Magic Black, Sunset Gold, and Interstellar Blue colourways.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 May 2023 20:08 IST
Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Come With 6.78-Inch Display

Photo Credit: Paras Guglani/ MEF Mobile

Infinix Note 30 could feature a 16-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 5G is tipped to come with 8GB RAM
  • The handset is likely to pack 256GB of storage
  • Infinix Note 30 could be powered by a Dimensity 6080 SoC

Infinix Note 30 5G, expected to launch later this year, was previously spotted on Google Play Console, giving us some hints on its specifications. Now, the smartphone's key details have been leaked by a popular tipster, who also hinted about the expected colour options. The purported phone is tipped to come in three colour options. Infinix Note 30 5G is speculated to come with Dimensity 6080 SoC. However, the company is yet to reveal or confirm any of these rumours.

Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) has leaked the key specifications of the purported Infinix Note 30 5G via Twitter. He has shared that the phone could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. Moreover, the phone is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel sensor and an AI camera. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

Revealing more information on the battery and the software support of the smartphone, the tweet mentioned that the Infinix Note 30 is likely to come with Android 13 pre-installed and powered by 5,000 mAh along with support for 33W charging. Apart from these, the phone could debut in three colour options namely Magic Black, Sunset Gold, and Interstellar Blue.

This is not the first time that the expected specifications of the Infinix Note 30 have surfaced online. Previously, the phone's live images were leaked mentioning the expected launch timeline and availability. The leaked live images suggested that the Infinix Note 30 Pro could come with a glittery back panel and will have a rectangular camera module, which will house a three rear camera unit and an LED flashlight, placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

The Infinix Note 30 is rumoured to launch in India by the end of this month. It will reportedly be sold through Flipkart. 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 specifications, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Come With 6.78-Inch Display
