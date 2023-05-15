Infinix Note 30 5G, expected to launch later this year, was previously spotted on Google Play Console, giving us some hints on its specifications. Now, the smartphone's key details have been leaked by a popular tipster, who also hinted about the expected colour options. The purported phone is tipped to come in three colour options. Infinix Note 30 5G is speculated to come with Dimensity 6080 SoC. However, the company is yet to reveal or confirm any of these rumours.

Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) has leaked the key specifications of the purported Infinix Note 30 5G via Twitter. He has shared that the phone could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. Moreover, the phone is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel sensor and an AI camera. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

Revealing more information on the battery and the software support of the smartphone, the tweet mentioned that the Infinix Note 30 is likely to come with Android 13 pre-installed and powered by 5,000 mAh along with support for 33W charging. Apart from these, the phone could debut in three colour options namely Magic Black, Sunset Gold, and Interstellar Blue.

This is not the first time that the expected specifications of the Infinix Note 30 have surfaced online. Previously, the phone's live images were leaked mentioning the expected launch timeline and availability. The leaked live images suggested that the Infinix Note 30 Pro could come with a glittery back panel and will have a rectangular camera module, which will house a three rear camera unit and an LED flashlight, placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

The Infinix Note 30 is rumoured to launch in India by the end of this month. It will reportedly be sold through Flipkart.

