Android 14 is expected to launch soon. The user interface update is speculated to arrive with a swatch of major improvements and enhancements over the current Android 13. Earlier this month, the Android 14 Beta 2 version was released with an inbuilt predictive back animation, which allows users to switch between tasks and go to the home screen. The stable version of the update is expected to be released by August this year. Developers are preparing to accommodate the launch. Even though it may not be one without any hiccups at all, the transition is expected to be smooth since the platform of the new update shall remain the same.

According to a series of tweets by Mishaal Rahman, the Android 14 update will introduce a partial screen recording feature, which will allow users to choose to record a single app. During the recording, there are no system notification interruptions and even the status bar is hidden.

However, the option to record the whole screen will still be available and it will continue to function the same way, that is, the recording will include all system notifications and will show the contents of the status bar as it was at the time of the recording.

The partial screen recording option reportedly allows the users to select from the App list, which they can select by swiping up on the app selector dialogue. Users will also be allowed to choose from the last three apps used from the carousel by swiping left and right.

The tipster also noted that unless the screen recording is ended manually, it will continue to record. If the recording is on, and the user leaves the app, the recording will continue but the content recorded will be black. Once the user opens the app again, the content will resume recording within the same file. Users will reportedly be required to swipe down and end the partial screen recording feature for it to stop recording.

