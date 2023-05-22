Technology News

Android 14 Tipped to Allow Partial Screen Recording While Hiding Personal Notifications

The final stable version of Android 14 could be launched around August.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 May 2023 20:26 IST
Android 14 Tipped to Allow Partial Screen Recording While Hiding Personal Notifications

Photo Credit: Google

Android 14 is expected to continue allowing full screen recording as an option

Highlights
  • The partial recording option hides the status bar
  • It also stops any notifications from hindering the recording
  • This option allows users to choose from the last three used apps

Android 14 is expected to launch soon. The user interface update is speculated to arrive with a swatch of major improvements and enhancements over the current Android 13. Earlier this month, the Android 14 Beta 2 version was released with an inbuilt predictive back animation, which allows users to switch between tasks and go to the home screen. The stable version of the update is expected to be released by August this year. Developers are preparing to accommodate the launch. Even though it may not be one without any hiccups at all, the transition is expected to be smooth since the platform of the new update shall remain the same.

According to a series of tweets by Mishaal Rahman, the Android 14 update will introduce a partial screen recording feature, which will allow users to choose to record a single app. During the recording, there are no system notification interruptions and even the status bar is hidden.

However, the option to record the whole screen will still be available and it will continue to function the same way, that is, the recording will include all system notifications and will show the contents of the status bar as it was at the time of the recording. 

The partial screen recording option reportedly allows the users to select from the App list, which they can select by swiping up on the app selector dialogue. Users will also be allowed to choose from the last three apps used from the carousel by swiping left and right.

The tipster also noted that unless the screen recording is ended manually, it will continue to record. If the recording is on, and the user leaves the app, the recording will continue but the content recorded will be black. Once the user opens the app again, the content will resume recording within the same file. Users will reportedly be required to swipe down and end the partial screen recording feature for it to stop recording. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongisde the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 14, Android 14 features, Screen recording
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk
WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature, Allows to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Sent

Related Stories

Android 14 Tipped to Allow Partial Screen Recording While Hiding Personal Notifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Up to Rs. 5,500 Discount on Amazon: Check New Price
  2. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature for Sent Texts
  5. Xiaomi Civi 3 Will Go Official on This Date With 50-Megapixel Camera
  6. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  9. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  10. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature, Allows to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Sent
  2. Android 14 Tipped to Allow Partial Screen Recording; Will Hide Personal Notifications
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Reno 10 Series Live Images Leaked: Details
  4. Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk
  5. Huawei's Watch 4 Series Comes With High Blood Sugar Monitoring: All Details
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed on Saudi Arabia Retail Site Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications, Price Leaked
  7. iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say
  8. Alan Wake II Will Release Sometime in October, Lead Voice Actor Reveals
  9. AI-Powered Deepfake Scam Sparks Concern Over Rise of Artificial Intelligence-Driven Fraud in China
  10. US President Joe Biden Calls Proposal to Reduce Crypto Tax ‘Unacceptable’ Amid Debt Pressure: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.