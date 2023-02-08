OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India on February 7 as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first flagship smartphone of 2023. OnePlus, since its inception, has been known for offering premium specifications and features at a considerably lower price on the flagship models. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S23 series made its debut last month, as its premium flagship smartphones of the year. Both 5G smartphones feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and run on Android-13 out-of-the-box.

Here we compare the pricing and specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G with the Galaxy S23.

OnePlus 11 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India

OnePlus 11 has been launched in India at a price range of Rs. Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, meanwhile a 12GB RAM + 256G storage variant is also available to Indian consumers at Rs. 61,999. The smartphone arrives in India in two colour options — Eternal Green and Titan Black and is currently available on pre-order, with the official sale commencing on February 14 via the OnePlus' online store, and other online and offline retail partners. At launch, OnePlus is offering Indian users a Google One six-month subscription of 100GB of storage free-of-cost, along with the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, is also currently available for pre-order in India at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 74,999 for the base 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end vanilla Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage and arrives at Rs. 79,999 in India. Official sales of the Galaxy S23 series will commence on February 17, with it being made available in four colour options — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, exclusively on Samsung's official website.

OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Specifications

In terms of display, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection-enabled, HDR 10+ certified, 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 525ppi pixel density. The display offers refresh rate of upto 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on its 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Both 5G smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc. OnePlus pairs this with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a dedicated HyperBoost Gaming Engine. Samsung, on the other hand, has a customised flagship chipset — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy — which is accompanied by 8GB of RAM on the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23.

With regards to optics, the OnePlus 11 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS); followed by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, 115-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture; and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The OnePlus flagship also gets camera features like Nightscape, Smart Scene Recognition, Super Stable mode, and RAW image support.

The Galaxy S23 also features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary wide lens with an f/1.8 aperture, which is followed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera on the vanilla Samsung flagship is a 12-megapixel shooter, with an f/2.2 aperture.

OnePlus 11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 features a smaller 3,900mAh with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 measures 170.9x146.3x7.6mm and weighs 168grams, while OnePlus 11 5G measures 163.1x74.1x8.53mm and weighs in slightly higher at 205g.

