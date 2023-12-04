Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report

WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report

The new WhatsApp update could potentially let users communicate with strangers without sharing their phone number.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 14:06 IST
WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

A search by username feature is already present on Telegram

Highlights
  • Users will be able to search via username in the searchbar
  • The feature will be rolled out with WhatsApp version 2.23.25.19 update
  • WhatsApp recently introduced usernames for channels
Advertisement

WhatsApp was said to be working to bring usernames to the app earlier this year. The beta version of the popular messaging platform on Android was spotted with a feature that would allow users to set a username for their profile. The Meta-owned app is now working on a new feature that will allow searching for other users on the app by their username. The feature is reportedly under development for a future update of the app on Android devices.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging app is refining usernames feature so that WhatsApp users could look up other people on the app by searching their username. Similar to a search by username feature on Telegram, this new WhatsApp update could potentially let users communicate with strangers without sharing their phone number.

The WABetaInfo report said that the feature would roll out on WhatsApp version 2.23.25.19 update through the Google Play Beta Program. It also included a screenshot of the app, where one can see the search bar that allows to search for users via name, username or number. This feature would make communications more private on WhatsApp as users would no longer need to share their number to start a new chat on the app. Users can also chose to set up a unique username, change it, or remove it altogether.

The ability to search users by username will be rolled out as part of a future update. No other details about the feature or its release are available yet.

Last month, WhatsApp was also reported to be working on channel usernames that would allow channel subscribers to enter the username to open the channel. In October, the app was also seen working on a new username picker on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.20.71. According to the report, setting a unique username, which will accept alphabets, numbers and some special characters, will be optional.

WhatsApp has been working on features that boost privacy on the messaging app. More recently, it rolled out a new Secret Code feature for locked chats, allowing users to hide their sensitive conversations behind a code. Locked chats already protect selected conversations using the device PIN or passcode, or by scanning the user's face or fingerprint.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Username, Android
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online
House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises More Bloodshed and Dragons

Related Stories

WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  3. Why the Government Has Banned 'Dark Patterns' on E-Commerce Platforms
  4. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription at This Price
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  6. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  7. Tesla's Cybertruck Arrives Two Years Behind Schedule With These Downsides
  8. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  9. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  2. WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online
  4. Vivo S18 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 14, Key Specifications Teased, Vivo TWS 3e to Follow
  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises More Bloodshed and Dragons
  6. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $40,000 Mark, Attains 2023’s Highest Price Followed by Volatile Altcoins
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. OnePlus 12 Battery, Connectivity Details Confirmed; More Specifications Leak as Live Images Surface Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders, Full Specifications Leak Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »