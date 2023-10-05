Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection

WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to protect your privacy while making calls to another user, according to details shared by a feature tracker.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 17:11 IST
WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatApp will soon let you hide your IP address while making calls on the app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp will soon let users pin messages to the top of group chats
  • These WhatsApp chat messages can be pinned for a day, a week, or a month
  • WhatsApp is also adding support for hiding IP addresses on calls
WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that will allow users to pin chats on the latest beta version of the popular messaging app. Users who are on the latest beta version can pin a message to the top of a group chat for up to 30 days. The Meta-owned messaging service is also working on a new username picker for the app and a feature that will protect a user's privacy when making calls on WhatsApp, according to details shared by a feature tracker.

With the update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.4, users who are on the beta testing channel can pin chats to the top of a group chat. The feature was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo and is currently available to a few testers who have updated to the latest testing version of the app. Long-pressing a message will allow users to select a new Pin option that will keep the message at the top of the chat window and is easily accessible even when other messages have been sent and received.

whatsapp pinned messages wabetainfo whatsapp

Pinned messages in WhatsApp chats and the new share sheet
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

While pinning a message to the top of the chat window, users will see an option to select how long the pin will last — 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Users can also unpin a message from the top of a chat list at any time after it has been pinned. Meanwhile, the same beta update also adds support for a redesigned share sheet with modern design elements that are making their way to other parts of the chat interface.

Like many other apps that support voice and video calls, you might end up revealing your IP address when placing a call to another user. In order to tackle this issue, WhatsApp is working on adding a new feature labelled Protect IP address in calls, as spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.20.73.

whatsapp username chooser wabetainfo whatsapp

The upcoming username selection option on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

When enabled, this feature will relay your calls via the company's server. However, the setting also contains a message to inform users that enabling the feature could slightly degrade the quality of voice calls. Another private messaging app, Signal, has offered this functionality for years now.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging service was recently spotted working on a new username picker on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.20.71. WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to choose a username that they can share with other WhatsApp users, potentially allowing them to communicate with strangers without sharing their phone number.

Selecting a username will be optional, and alphabets, numbers and some special characters will be accepted, according to WABetaInfo. These usernames will be unique, and it appears that WhatsApp will offer the option to change a username once it has been selected. However, there is no word from WhatsApp on when these new features will make their way to the stable version of the app.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp pinned chats, WhatsApp pinned messages, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp username, WhatsApp choose username, WhatsApp IP address, WhatsApp hide IP address, WhatsApp new features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
