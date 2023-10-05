WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that will allow users to pin chats on the latest beta version of the popular messaging app. Users who are on the latest beta version can pin a message to the top of a group chat for up to 30 days. The Meta-owned messaging service is also working on a new username picker for the app and a feature that will protect a user's privacy when making calls on WhatsApp, according to details shared by a feature tracker.

With the update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.4, users who are on the beta testing channel can pin chats to the top of a group chat. The feature was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo and is currently available to a few testers who have updated to the latest testing version of the app. Long-pressing a message will allow users to select a new Pin option that will keep the message at the top of the chat window and is easily accessible even when other messages have been sent and received.

While pinning a message to the top of the chat window, users will see an option to select how long the pin will last — 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Users can also unpin a message from the top of a chat list at any time after it has been pinned. Meanwhile, the same beta update also adds support for a redesigned share sheet with modern design elements that are making their way to other parts of the chat interface.

Like many other apps that support voice and video calls, you might end up revealing your IP address when placing a call to another user. In order to tackle this issue, WhatsApp is working on adding a new feature labelled Protect IP address in calls, as spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.20.73.

When enabled, this feature will relay your calls via the company's server. However, the setting also contains a message to inform users that enabling the feature could slightly degrade the quality of voice calls. Another private messaging app, Signal, has offered this functionality for years now.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging service was recently spotted working on a new username picker on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.20.71. WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to choose a username that they can share with other WhatsApp users, potentially allowing them to communicate with strangers without sharing their phone number.

Selecting a username will be optional, and alphabets, numbers and some special characters will be accepted, according to WABetaInfo. These usernames will be unique, and it appears that WhatsApp will offer the option to change a username once it has been selected. However, there is no word from WhatsApp on when these new features will make their way to the stable version of the app.

