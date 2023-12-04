Redmi Note 13 series was launched in China in September. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in the global markets soon. Ahead of their official unveiling, the European pricing of the Pro models has leaked online. All three phones in the lineup feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display. The regular Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, while the Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Appuals, has leaked the European pricing of Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. As per the report, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,700), while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be launched with a price tag of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000). Further, the report points out that the prices may vary slightly depending on the local VAT rates in different countries.

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be offered in black, blue, and white colour options in European regions. They might be offered in a single memory configuration — 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro's price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) in China. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). The Pro is available in Black, Blue, Silver, and White shades, while the Pro+ is offered in Black, Silver and White colourways.

Chinese variants of both Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ handsets feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. They sport triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). They pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.