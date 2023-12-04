Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online

Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 14:02 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ have triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • European pricing for Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus leaked
  • Redmi Note 13 series was released in China a few months ago
  • The series is now expected to be launched globally
Advertisement

Redmi Note 13 series was launched in China in September. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in the global markets soon. Ahead of their official unveiling, the European pricing of the Pro models has leaked online. All three phones in the lineup feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display. The regular Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, while the Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Appuals, has leaked the European pricing of Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. As per the report, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,700), while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be launched with a price tag of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000). Further, the report points out that the prices may vary slightly depending on the local VAT rates in different countries.

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be offered in black, blue, and white colour options in European regions. They might be offered in a single memory configuration — 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro's price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) in China. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). The Pro is available in Black, Blue, Silver, and White shades, while the Pro+ is offered in Black, Silver and White colourways.

Chinese variants of both Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ handsets feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. They sport triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). They pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 Pro Price, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises More Bloodshed and Dragons

Related Stories

Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  2. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  5. Why the Government Has Banned 'Dark Patterns' on E-Commerce Platforms
  6. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  7. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  8. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  9. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  2. WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online
  4. Vivo S18 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 14, Key Specifications Teased, Vivo TWS 3e to Follow
  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises More Bloodshed and Dragons
  6. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $40,000 Mark, Attains 2023’s Highest Price Followed by Volatile Altcoins
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. OnePlus 12 Battery, Connectivity Details Confirmed; More Specifications Leak as Live Images Surface Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders, Full Specifications Leak Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »