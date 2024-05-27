Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Introduces 1 Minute Long Voice Status Updates On iPhone and Android

WhatsApp Introduces 1-Minute Long Voice Status Updates On iPhone and Android

The feature is now available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 17:18 IST
WhatsApp Introduces 1-Minute Long Voice Status Updates On iPhone and Android

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Longer voice notes are now available on WhatsApp with the latest update

Highlights
  • With the update, users can now put one minute long voice status updates
  • The feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp
  • A new AI generated pictures feature is also reportedly in development
Advertisement

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share longer voice messages as status updates. The feature was introduced on both iPhone and Android versions of the app and users have already started receiving it on their devices. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been experimenting with a lot new features lately, such as testing AI-generated profile pictures and an option to clear the count of unread messages – all geared towards improving the overall user experience of the app.

Longer voice status updates on WhatsApp

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to share up to 30-second long voice notes as status updates. This could be done by navigating to the status update page and, tapping and holding the microphone icon. Now, the platform is extending the duration of the voice notes to one minute – a feature that is being rolled out with the latest update of the app.

whatsapp WhatsApp

Longer voice status updates on WhatsApp

We were able to confirm the availability of the feature, and record one-minute long voice notes and put them as status updates on our devices. It is now available across both Android and iOS platforms. The rollout of this feature may offer ease of use to those who used to split long voice messages to put them as WhatsApp status updates as they may not need to do so as frequently.

WhatsApp usually rolls out updates in a gradual manner, so if you haven't received this feature on your device, we recommend that you update to the latest version of the app. It may take a couple of days for the feature to arrive.

Other rumoured WhatsApp features

According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is working to bring multiple new features to users. One of the recently reported features is Create with AI that lets users generate AI-powered profile pictures. With it, users may be able to create personalised images using artificial intelligence (AI) that match their interests, personalities and moods.

Another feature that is reportedly in development is chat themes. As per reports, WhatsApp could soon let users choose from five preset themes - blue, green ( which is the default), grey, red, and purple. Selecting a theme may reportedly change the colour of the chat as well as the chat background – all via a new theme picker.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update
GPT-4 Outperforms Human Analysts in Financial Statement Analysis, Claims Research
Ether ETF Approvals in US Said to Boost Institutional Investment

Related Stories

WhatsApp Introduces 1-Minute Long Voice Status Updates On iPhone and Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Debuts in India: Check Price
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Realme Narzo N65 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200 Launch Timeline, SoC Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Yuva 5G India Launch Set for May 30; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. WhatsApp Introduces 1-Minute Long Voice Status Updates On iPhone and Android
  3. GPT-4 Outperforms Human Analysts in Financial Statement Analysis, Claims Research
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Retain Quad Rear Cameras; Might Bring Two Key Camera Upgrades
  5. Ether ETF Approvals in US Said to Boost Institutional Investment
  6. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Vegan Leather Finish Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Reportedly Starts Manually Taking Down Search Responses by AI Overviews
  8. Elon Musk’s AI Startup xAI Raises $6 Billion in Bid to Challenge OpenAI
  9. Instagram Users May Soon Get Early Access to Experimental Features: Report
  10. Google Messages Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Integration to Users, But India Might Not Get It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »