WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share longer voice messages as status updates. The feature was introduced on both iPhone and Android versions of the app and users have already started receiving it on their devices. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been experimenting with a lot new features lately, such as testing AI-generated profile pictures and an option to clear the count of unread messages – all geared towards improving the overall user experience of the app.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to share up to 30-second long voice notes as status updates. This could be done by navigating to the status update page and, tapping and holding the microphone icon. Now, the platform is extending the duration of the voice notes to one minute – a feature that is being rolled out with the latest update of the app.

Longer voice status updates on WhatsApp

We were able to confirm the availability of the feature, and record one-minute long voice notes and put them as status updates on our devices. It is now available across both Android and iOS platforms. The rollout of this feature may offer ease of use to those who used to split long voice messages to put them as WhatsApp status updates as they may not need to do so as frequently.

WhatsApp usually rolls out updates in a gradual manner, so if you haven't received this feature on your device, we recommend that you update to the latest version of the app. It may take a couple of days for the feature to arrive.

Other rumoured WhatsApp features

According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is working to bring multiple new features to users. One of the recently reported features is Create with AI that lets users generate AI-powered profile pictures. With it, users may be able to create personalised images using artificial intelligence (AI) that match their interests, personalities and moods.

Another feature that is reportedly in development is chat themes. As per reports, WhatsApp could soon let users choose from five preset themes - blue, green ( which is the default), grey, red, and purple. Selecting a theme may reportedly change the colour of the chat as well as the chat background – all via a new theme picker.

