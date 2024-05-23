WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that may soon allow users to create AI-generated profile photos on Android smartphones. The feature, called AI Profile Photos, is currently under development and therefore may not be available even to beta testers of the app who have registered through the Google Play Beta Program. As per the report, the AI Profile Photos feature may enable users to create personalised images using artificial intelligence (AI) that match their interests, personalities and moods.

AI Profile Photos on WhatsApp

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is testing an AI Profile Photos feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.17 update. It was reportedly spotted alongside another feature that may let users create personalised stickers from descriptions provided by the user using AI.

WhatsApp's rumoured AI Profile Photos feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshot, WhatsApp users need to provide a prompt with the description of the image they wish to generate on a new page called Create AI Profile Picture. The AI Profile Photos feature then reportedly creates a customised photo matching the description. The report speculates that this feature may help users avoid sharing their profile photos, reducing the risk of unauthorised usage.

The feature is reportedly still under development and may be available in a future version of WhatsApp for Android. It is just one of the many new features that the platform is reportedly working on, alongside another that may let users enhance their messaging experience by using AI-powered stickers. On Tuesday, it was reported that the instant messaging platform was also working on a feature that may let users clear their unread message count.

However, it is important to note that not all features that are tested make it to the public version of WhatsApp. Furthermore, the updates are rolled out in a gradual manner, meaning not everyone may receive them on their devices at the same time.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.