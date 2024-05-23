Technology News
WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Create AI-Generated Profile Photos: Report

The AI Profile Photos feature is being tested in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta app, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

WhatsApp’s rumoured AI Profile Photos feature is reportedly under development.

Highlights
  • Report suggests WhatsApp is working on an AI Profile Photos feature
  • Users may soon be able to generate profile photos based on prompts
  • The feature was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.11.17
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that may soon allow users to create AI-generated profile photos on Android smartphones. The feature, called AI Profile Photos, is currently under development and therefore may not be available even to beta testers of the app who have registered through the Google Play Beta Program. As per the report, the AI Profile Photos feature may enable users to create personalised images using artificial intelligence (AI) that match their interests, personalities and moods.

AI Profile Photos on WhatsApp

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is testing an AI Profile Photos feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.17 update. It was reportedly spotted alongside another feature that may let users create personalised stickers from descriptions provided by the user using AI.

whatsapp ai profile picture WhatsApp

WhatsApp's rumoured AI Profile Photos feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshot, WhatsApp users need to provide a prompt with the description of the image they wish to generate on a new page called Create AI Profile Picture. The AI Profile Photos feature then reportedly creates a customised photo matching the description. The report speculates that this feature may help users avoid sharing their profile photos, reducing the risk of unauthorised usage.

The feature is reportedly still under development and may be available in a future version of WhatsApp for Android. It is just one of the many new features that the platform is reportedly working on, alongside another that may let users enhance their messaging experience by using AI-powered stickers. On Tuesday, it was reported that the instant messaging platform was also working on a feature that may let users clear their unread message count. 

However, it is important to note that not all features that are tested make it to the public version of WhatsApp. Furthermore, the updates are rolled out in a gradual manner, meaning not everyone may receive them on their devices at the same time.

Further reading: WhatsApp, AI, artificial intelligence
