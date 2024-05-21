WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users more control to manage their unread message count in its Android app. This feature is currently under development, so beta testers who have registered through the Google Play Beta Program may not have access to it yet. The reported feature might be a boon for those who receive a high volume of text messages on the app and find it difficult to manage conversations as a result of it.

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is testing a new feature that will reset the unread message count every time a user opens the app. Although the feature was seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.13, it is currently not active, and beta users may not find it when they install the latest beta build. As per the report, this feature will be accessible (once WhatsApp makes it visible) via Notifications settings.

WhatsApp Unread Message Count feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on a screenshot shared by the publication, a new Settings option has been added in Notifications. Currently, underneath the Light option, users can see two options — one lets them enable previews of notifications and another shows notifications for reactions. A new option shows up in the screenshot between these two options titled Clear unread when app opens. Its description says, “Your unread message count will be cleared every time the app opens.”

This could be a convenient feature for those who get overwhelmed by a large volume of text messages. For instance, I receive between 15-20 new messages every day and sometimes it is difficult to go through all of them. Some of them may not even require me to respond to them. However, if I do not open them, the Chats icon at the bottom will keep showing the number of chats I have left unread. The same issue can be faced by those who are added to multiple groups with a large number of messages.

While it is a minor inconvenience to see the unorganised app with tons of unread messages, it is good to see that the platform considers that this might be ruining the experience of some users. The report highlights once a user toggles on the setting option, every time they open the app, the unread count will reset to zero, eliminating the need to manually open every single chat.