Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon

Poco X6 Pro has been tipped to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 is said to succeed the Poco X5 (pictured)

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 is said to succeed the Poco X5 (pictured)

  • Poco X6 series is likely to have a base and a Pro model
  • The Pro model has been spotted on certification sites previously
  • Poco X6 Pro could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC
Poco X6 series is expected to launch in India soon. It is expected to succeed the Poco X5 lineup which was first unveiled globally in February this year. The Poco X5 Pro debuted in India with a Snapdragon 778G chipset the same month, while the Poco X5 model launched in the country with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC in March. The anticipated Poco X6 series is also likely to include a base and a Pro model like its predecessors. Now the India launch of the Poco X6 series has been teased, suggesting it will debut soon.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously called Twitter, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon shared a image with the caption conveying the season's greetings and the promise of something new. It reads, "Happy Xmas Everyone," with three decorated Christmas Tree emoji, followed by "Santa is coming with the gift soon," with a sunglasses emoji and a gift emoji. The image attached to the post shows Santa with sunglasses riding a sleigh driven by a tech-inspired reindeer, whose head is X-shaped. This suggests the upcoming launch of the next Poco X-series model in India.

This is expected to be one of the Poco X6 series models, expected to arrive as the successors to the X5 lineup. The Poco X6 Pro model has also been spotted on several certification sites, and based on this year's release schedule, it may be the model to first debut in the country, followed by the launch of the base model a few weeks later.

The Poco X6 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and IMEI websites with the model number 23122PCD1I. An NBTC listing of the same model showed that the phone may launch with support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks which suggests 5G connectivity. It is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K70E, which was launched in China in November this year. The base Poco X6 could debut as a rebadged Redmi Note 13.

The Poco X5 is currently priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, respectively. The Poco X5 Pro, on the other hand, is presently listed at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good main camera performance
  • Lightweight design
  • Bad
  • Still using Android 12
  • Average secondary rear cameras
  • Plastic build is a downgrade
Read detailed Poco X5 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi K70E

Redmi K70E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch
