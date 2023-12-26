Poco X6 series is expected to launch in India soon. It is expected to succeed the Poco X5 lineup which was first unveiled globally in February this year. The Poco X5 Pro debuted in India with a Snapdragon 778G chipset the same month, while the Poco X5 model launched in the country with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC in March. The anticipated Poco X6 series is also likely to include a base and a Pro model like its predecessors. Now the India launch of the Poco X6 series has been teased, suggesting it will debut soon.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously called Twitter, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon shared a image with the caption conveying the season's greetings and the promise of something new. It reads, "Happy Xmas Everyone," with three decorated Christmas Tree emoji, followed by "Santa is coming with the gift soon," with a sunglasses emoji and a gift emoji. The image attached to the post shows Santa with sunglasses riding a sleigh driven by a tech-inspired reindeer, whose head is X-shaped. This suggests the upcoming launch of the next Poco X-series model in India.

Happy Xmas Everyone 🎄🎄🎄

Santa is coming with the gift soon 😎🎁. pic.twitter.com/kJBfxY4CvD — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) December 25, 2023

This is expected to be one of the Poco X6 series models, expected to arrive as the successors to the X5 lineup. The Poco X6 Pro model has also been spotted on several certification sites, and based on this year's release schedule, it may be the model to first debut in the country, followed by the launch of the base model a few weeks later.

The Poco X6 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and IMEI websites with the model number 23122PCD1I. An NBTC listing of the same model showed that the phone may launch with support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks which suggests 5G connectivity. It is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K70E, which was launched in China in November this year. The base Poco X6 could debut as a rebadged Redmi Note 13.

The Poco X5 is currently priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, respectively. The Poco X5 Pro, on the other hand, is presently listed at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

