WhatsApp Web Tipped to Be Working on a Google-Enabled Reverse Image Search Feature

The reverse image search feature on WhatsApp Web is said to be aimed at helping users detect misinformation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2024 20:33 IST
WhatsApp Web Tipped to Be Working on a Google-Enabled Reverse Image Search Feature

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The WhatsApp Web feature is said to be visible via the options menu after opening an image

Highlights
  • The “Search on Web” feature is currently not available to beta testers
  • WhatsApp users must confirm the request to upload an image for a search
  • The process of uploading the image is said to be handled by Google
WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature for WhatsApp Web that will allow users to perform a web lookup on shared images. The feature, dubbed Search on Web, is tipped to let users quickly do a reverse image search via Google without having to leave the messaging platform. The feature can be useful to curb the spread of misinformation and protect users from falling for online scams. Notably, the company started testing this feature on WhatsApp for Android in November.

WhatsApp Web Could Get a Reverse Image Search Feature

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Search on Web feature is currently being developed for the web client of the instant messaging platform. However, the feature is currently not visible so beta testers will not be able to try it out. There is no word on if the Meta-owned platform is developing a similar feature for its iOS app.

whatsapp search on web wabetainfo WhatsApp Web new feature

WhatsApp Web 'Search on Web' feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on a screenshot shared by the feature tracker, the feature becomes visible when an image has been opened within WhatsApp Web. Tapping the vertical dotted menu icon placed next to the star, forward, and download icons will show the new feature. The “Search on Web” option shows between the Reply Privately and Report options.

While the functioning of the reverse image search feature was not shown by the feature tracker, it claimed that after clicking the option, WhatsApp would ask for the user's approval to upload the image to Google. Notably, once the user gives their approval, the rest of the process will be handled by the search giant and WhatsApp will have no access to the data. This is said to be explicitly told to the user while seeking consent.

After that, users can see the image on the web client of Google, similar to how a regular reverse image search works. This web lookup of images feature could be an important tool to protect users of the platform from scams and misinformation. If they receive an image with exaggerated claims or seemingly fake, they can use the “Search on Web” feature to see if there are similar images on the web and better understand the context behind them.

Further reading: WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

