Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price

Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top-Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price

In addition to no ads, the X Premium+ plan brings several perks including those offered by the lower Premium subscription.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 11:30 IST
Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top-Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price

Photo Credit: Reuters

X's Premium+ subscription was first introduced in 2023, bringing several benefits

Highlights
  • X Premium+ subscription removes ads across entire platform
  • It's monthly plan is priced at Rs. 1,300 in India
  • Subscribers can access tools such as X Pro, Analytics and Media Studio
Advertisement

X (formerly Twitter) is removing ads from its highest-paid subscription plan, it announced via a social media post on Thursday. The microblogging platform introduced multiple new subscription plans following Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk's takeover in late 2022, ditching the previously available single Twitter Blue. Its top-tier plan, dubbed X Premium+, brings benefits such as a reply boost and the ability to write articles, along with all the features offered by the Premium plan.

X Premium+ Goes Ad Free

In a post on the platform, the official X account announced that the Premium+ subscription is now “fully” ad-free. The plan was first introduced in 2023 with ads only being removed from the ‘For You' and ‘Following' pages. It joined Basic and Premium plans, taking the total subscription options available on the platform to three.

In addition to no ads across the platform, the X Premium+ plan brings several perks including those offered by the lower Premium subscription. Some of the most notable additions are the ability to edit X posts, post longer videos and have encrypted direct messages (DMs).

The subscription plan also enables users to monetise their content, allowing them to earn money from the revenue generated from verified accounts' organic impressions of ads displayed in replies. Furthermore, it also adds the blue check mark next to the user's name. Those enrolled in the plan can roll out monthly subscriptions for their most loyal followers. It also opens up access to creator tools such as X Pro, Analytics and Media Studio.

With X Premium+, users can take advantage of Grok, the platform's conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Additionally, they can post text-rich articles (via the web only).

X Premium Plans Price in India

X Premium subscription price in India starts at Rs. 243.75 per month for the Basic plan. The higher Premium plan is priced at Rs. 650 per month, while the top-tier Premium+ plan with the most benefits costs Rs. 1,300 per month. Alternatively, users can also opt for annual plans which reduces the cost a bit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X Premium, X Premium plus, Elon Musk X, X app
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Said to Be Developing a 7,500mAh Battery With 100W Charging Support
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $61,000 as Broader Crypto Market Signals Recovery for Altcoins

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top-Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y58 5G Gets Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  4. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 7,500mAh Battery With 100W Charging Support
  5. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  6. Realme Buds Air 6 Review
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Air With OLED Screen to Be Launched 'As Early as 2026': Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $61,000 as Broader Crypto Market Signals Recovery for Altcoins
  3. Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top-Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price
  4. Ancient Stars Found Near Sun Suggest Milky Way is Older Than Previously Thought
  5. Apple Changes App Store Policy in EU After Facing Probe for Breaching Tech Laws
  6. SpaceX Crew-9 Astronaut Launch Reportedly Delayed to September 24: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi Said to Be Developing a 7,500mAh Battery With 100W Charging Support
  8. Vivo Y58 5G Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability
  9. Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide
  10. Intel Shareholders Sue Chipmaker After Job, Dividend Cuts Cause Stock Plunge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »