X (formerly Twitter) is removing ads from its highest-paid subscription plan, it announced via a social media post on Thursday. The microblogging platform introduced multiple new subscription plans following Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk's takeover in late 2022, ditching the previously available single Twitter Blue. Its top-tier plan, dubbed X Premium+, brings benefits such as a reply boost and the ability to write articles, along with all the features offered by the Premium plan.

X Premium+ Goes Ad Free

In a post on the platform, the official X account announced that the Premium+ subscription is now “fully” ad-free. The plan was first introduced in 2023 with ads only being removed from the ‘For You' and ‘Following' pages. It joined Basic and Premium plans, taking the total subscription options available on the platform to three.

no more ads, anywhere on X



Premium+ is now *fully* ad free



sign up via https://t.co/TJn5WfMiAP — X (@X) August 8, 2024

In addition to no ads across the platform, the X Premium+ plan brings several perks including those offered by the lower Premium subscription. Some of the most notable additions are the ability to edit X posts, post longer videos and have encrypted direct messages (DMs).

The subscription plan also enables users to monetise their content, allowing them to earn money from the revenue generated from verified accounts' organic impressions of ads displayed in replies. Furthermore, it also adds the blue check mark next to the user's name. Those enrolled in the plan can roll out monthly subscriptions for their most loyal followers. It also opens up access to creator tools such as X Pro, Analytics and Media Studio.

With X Premium+, users can take advantage of Grok, the platform's conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Additionally, they can post text-rich articles (via the web only).

X Premium Plans Price in India

X Premium subscription price in India starts at Rs. 243.75 per month for the Basic plan. The higher Premium plan is priced at Rs. 650 per month, while the top-tier Premium+ plan with the most benefits costs Rs. 1,300 per month. Alternatively, users can also opt for annual plans which reduces the cost a bit.