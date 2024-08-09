Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $61,000 as Broader Crypto Market Signals Recovery for Altcoins

Bitcoin managed to garner a profit of 7.63 percent on international exchanges over the last day bringing its price to $61,285 (roughly Rs. 51.4 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 11:32 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $61,000 as Broader Crypto Market Signals Recovery for Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market valuation presently stands at $2.15 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Cardano saw profits
  • Shiba Inu, Near Protocol saw losses
  • Polygon, Cosmos saw gains
Advertisement

The crypto market, after witnessing a slump recently, is jumping back to recovery as indicated by the crypto charts on Friday, August 9. Bitcoin managed to garner a profit of 7.63 percent on international exchanges over the last day. With this, the price of BTC on CoinMarketCap has come to $61,285 (roughly Rs. 51.4 lakh). On Indian exchanges, meanwhile, Bitcoin saw a price hike of around six percent that took its trading value to $65,545 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh). The legalisation of BTC mining in Russia is the most recent development that has spiked crypto prices overnight.

“Bitcoin has breached through key resistance levels and has invalidated last weekend's decline. News that Russia has legalised Bitcoin mining plus anticipation of US interest rate cuts may have contributed to this shift,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus told Gadgets360.

Ether reflected a profit of 8.17 percent to trade at $2,527 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakh) on Friday, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360. With this price gain, Ether has managed to break its downtrend against Bitcoin.

“For ETH, it's crucial to gain above $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.35 lakh) to maintain its momentum,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets360.

Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Chainlink recorded profits alongside BTC and ETH on Friday.

Leo, Litecoin, Polygon, Stellar, Cronos, and Cosmos also made profits.

“This uptick is driven by renewed investor confidence and optimism, particularly in response to recent regulatory developments that have eased market tensions. However, analysts warn that this recovery could be marked by volatility, with price swings likely as the market contends with external influences and shifting dynamics,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap has risen by 6.64 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the valuation of the sector has come to $2.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,80,41,649 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Loss-making cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, included Shiba Inu, Near Protocol, Uniswap, and Aave on Friday.

“The recent announcement of Morgan Stanley's plan to offer Bitcoin ETFs to its wealthy clients further fuels optimism in the market. The positive momentum in the crypto market is expected to continue with a surge in prices as the market recovers from the recent downturn,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top-Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $61,000 as Broader Crypto Market Signals Recovery for Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  3. Vivo Y58 5G Gets Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability
  4. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 7,500mAh Battery With 100W Charging Support
  5. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  6. Realme Buds Air 6 Review
  7. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Air With OLED Screen to Be Launched 'As Early as 2026': Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $61,000 as Broader Crypto Market Signals Recovery for Altcoins
  3. Elon Musk’s X Removes Ads from Its Top-Tier Premium+ Subscription: Benefits, Price
  4. Ancient Stars Found Near Sun Suggest Milky Way is Older Than Previously Thought
  5. Apple Changes App Store Policy in EU After Facing Probe for Breaching Tech Laws
  6. SpaceX Crew-9 Astronaut Launch Reportedly Delayed to September 24: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi Said to Be Developing a 7,500mAh Battery With 100W Charging Support
  8. Vivo Y58 5G Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability
  9. Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide
  10. Intel Shareholders Sue Chipmaker After Job, Dividend Cuts Cause Stock Plunge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »