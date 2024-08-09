Xiaomi sub-brand unveiled the Redmi K70 Extreme Edition with a 5,500mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging last month. Now, the Chinese smartphone giant seems to be gearing up to build bigger batteries for its future phones. Xiaomi is said to be working on a technology to equip a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging or a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging in a smartphone. Other smartphone manufacturers are also reportedly eyeing to pack batteries with higher energy density in their upcoming phones.

Upcoming Xiaomi Phones May Pack Up to 7,500mAh Battery

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Xiaomi is considering various fast charging solutions for their phones with 5,500mAh, 6,000mAh, 6,500mAh, 7,000mAh, and even 7,500mAh batteries. The brand is said to be working on a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. The latter could be able to attain full charge in 18 minutes.

Xiaomi is allegedly testing a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging which could fully charge the device in 34 minutes. The tipster says it is considering a 6,500mAh battery and 100W charging combination that can provide full charge in 30 minutes.

The 7,500mAh battery and 100W charging combination and 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging solution are also said to be in consideration. The former variant could be able to fully charge in 63 minutes while the latter can allegedly charge in only 49 minutes. These combinations are under consideration.

Xiaomi's major rivals OnePlus and Oppo are also likely to unveil handsets with bigger batteries. The BBK subsidiaries are expected to launch a phone with a 6,500mAh battery. They are allegedly testing prototypes with batteries that uses new-generation silicon materials. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with a 6,100mAh battery was launched in June last week.

Most of the handsets in Xiaomi's portfolio pack 5,000mAh batteries. The recently launched Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Redmi K70 Ultra have a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 24 minutes.

