JBL has listed translucent versions of its Tune Buds 3 wireless earphones in China, with the earbuds and charging case now available in three colour options. The translucent finish is the main change, while the earbuds continue to offer ANC, Personi-Fi 3.0 audio personalisation and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. The earphones are listed on JD.com and are scheduled to go on sale in December. JBL has yet to confirm plans for other markets.

JBL Tune Buds 3 Price, Availability

The translucent version of the JBL Tune Buds 3 are listed on JD.com for CNY 729 (roughly Rs. 10,100), with sales beginning December 3. The three options are Deep Black, Moon White and Jade. While the white variant has a glossy charging case lid, the Jade finish gives the earbuds and case a translucent green look. JBL has yet to say whether these versions will be sold outside China.

JBL Tune Buds 3 Features, Specifications

The latest variant of the JBL Tune Buds 3 has a transparent outer shell on both the earbuds and their charging case, with some of the hardware visible underneath. JBL has kept the earbuds relatively light at 5.9g each, while the case weighs 40g. The design also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Audio on the JBL Tune Buds 3 is handled by 10mm dynamic drivers with dual-layer composite polymer diaphragms. Tuned in partnership with Harman, the sound the headset offers is claimed to be balanced without introducing too much distortion. The Personi-Fi 3.0 feature allows listeners to further adjust the audio to their liking.

The four microphones in the JBL Tune Buds 3 also serve the ANC system, which is designed to filter out noise across low, mid and high frequencies. Each microphone has a sensitivity rating of -38 dBV/Pa at 1kHz. The Tune Buds 3 also support Bluetooth 6.0.

The JBL Tune Buds 3 earbuds can last up to 12 hours before needing a recharge, although that figure falls to 10 hours when ANC is on, according to the company. With the charging case, total playback time goes up to 48 hours. JBL says a 10-minute charge is enough for four hours of listening, while a full recharge takes around two hours.