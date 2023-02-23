Technology News
  YouTube Music Rolls Out Option to Create Customised Radio Playlist for Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Music lets users pick at least 30 artists for customised radio playlist.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 February 2023 09:48 IST
YouTube Music will roll out this feature to users with free as well as paid accounts

Highlights
  • Apple Music, Spotify offer option to create radio playlist
  • YouTube Music lets users add songs, artists based on the moods
  • YouTube Music users can also apply mood filters on the playlist

YouTube Music is reportedly introducing a new feature that allows users to create a custom radio list. The feature, rolling out to Android as well as iOS, will let users choose artists, songs, and their frequency. For now, users can choose up to 30 of their favourite artists for customised radio playlist. While Apple Music and Spotify already provide the choice to choose artists for radio playlist, they do not offer additional customisation options. The Alphabet-owned music streaming platform earlier allowed users to customise their music queue in the Now Playing section.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, YouTube Music is rolling out a new feature that will let users create their own radios playlists by choosing artists as well as the content. Users can opt to add as many as 30 artists to create their playlist. They can also choose how frequently an artist's songs appear on a list. Additionally, users will also have an option to apply filters like “new discoveries” or “chill songs” to make their choices.

To create a custom Radio playlist, users have to go to the YouTube Music homepage and scroll down to “Your music tuner” option. As stated earlier, this feature will be able to both Android and iOS users using YouTube Music app. Moreover, all countries, where YouTube is accessible, will get the option for free as well as paid users. Once the artists are selected, users can apply mood filters like Popular, Deep cuts, and New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus.

The new feature will give users a lot more control over their music listening experiences, YouTube Music reportedly said in a mail to Tech Crunch.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music has also launched a redesigned library interface on Android and iOS devices with immediate access to playlists, songs, albums, and more. The new UI has removed the Recent activity tab and category list.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube, Android, iOS
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
