YouTube Music is reportedly getting a new feature that will allow users to share their personal radio with others. As per the report, the new feature will make the user's personal radio sharable, and others can add it to their playlists. Notably, the personal radio feature has been a part of the app for quite some time, and it refreshes daily based on the played songs. It is not known whether the feature is only available in beta or if all users will slowly get access to it.

YouTube Music to Reportedly Make Personal Radio Shareable

The feature was first spotted by Reddit user Rolan_Albarico, who said in a post, “Just got a public playlist that's sharable and updates on real time based on what I usually listen to”. This public playlist is mentioned as personal radio on the YouTube Music app, and it is based on the songs the user listens to the most or has shown a preference for.

These songs are selected by an algorithm that monitors users' in-app activity and song-listening behaviour to create a playlist of their most preferred songs. This can be checked by going to Profile > Your channel, and scrolling down. It is visible in the section where the user can see their top four stats.

The user also shared a link to their shareable personal radio. Its description says, “Made for sharing. Based on their recent music and always updating.” Notably, Google says on its support page that this playlist updates on a daily basis.

According to a report by 9to5Google, this feature is currently only available to those who have set their stats to public. Although it has not been widely rolled out, once it is available, the following steps will help you enable the feature.