Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’

YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’

Personal radio appears within the user profile on YouTube Music.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 19:36 IST
YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alvaro Reyes

YouTube Music reportedly describes the new personal radio as “made for sharing”

Highlights
  • At present, users can see their personal radio but cannot share it
  • Google says personal radio is refreshed daily
  • YouTube Music is said to be testing an AI radio station generator
Advertisement

YouTube Music is reportedly getting a new feature that will allow users to share their personal radio with others. As per the report, the new feature will make the user's personal radio sharable, and others can add it to their playlists. Notably, the personal radio feature has been a part of the app for quite some time, and it refreshes daily based on the played songs. It is not known whether the feature is only available in beta or if all users will slowly get access to it.

YouTube Music to Reportedly Make Personal Radio Shareable

The feature was first spotted by Reddit user Rolan_Albarico, who said in a post, “Just got a public playlist that's sharable and updates on real time based on what I usually listen to”. This public playlist is mentioned as personal radio on the YouTube Music app, and it is based on the songs the user listens to the most or has shown a preference for.

These songs are selected by an algorithm that monitors users' in-app activity and song-listening behaviour to create a playlist of their most preferred songs. This can be checked by going to Profile > Your channel, and scrolling down. It is visible in the section where the user can see their top four stats.

The user also shared a link to their shareable personal radio. Its description says, “Made for sharing. Based on their recent music and always updating.” Notably, Google says on its support page that this playlist updates on a daily basis.

According to a report by 9to5Google, this feature is currently only available to those who have set their stats to public. Although it has not been widely rolled out, once it is available, the following steps will help you enable the feature.

  1. Open the YouTube Music app.
  2. Tap on your profile icon on the top right.
  3. Go to Settings.
  4. Tap on Privacy and location.
  5. Go to Enable public personal radio.
  6. Tap the toggle next to it to enable it. Confirm changes.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube Music features, YouTube
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme P2 Pro Storage, Colour Options, Other Details Leaked: Expected Specifications
Take-Two CEO Says Call of Duty Will Help Grow Xbox Game Pass 'For a Period of Time': Report

Related Stories

YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Review
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  3. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Netflix Sequel Fails to Live Up to First Film
  4. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  5. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  6. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  7. This is What the iQOO Z9s Series Smartphones Will Look Like
  8. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  9. Realme Teases 'Ultra-Fast' SuperSonic Charging Technology in New Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Teases 320W SuperSonic Charging Capability Ahead of August 14 Showcase in China
  2. YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’
  3. Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked
  4. Take-Two CEO Says Call of Duty Will Help Grow Xbox Game Pass 'For a Period of Time': Report
  5. Realme P2 Pro Storage, Colour Options, Other Details Leaked: Expected Specifications
  6. iQOO Z9s Series Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed for iQOO Z9s Pro
  7. Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India
  8. Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs
  9. Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications
  10. Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »