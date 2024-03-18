Technology News
YouTube Music Reportedly Gets New Feature to Let Users Hum or Sing a Song to Search It

The ‘hum to search’ feature was added to the Android app for YouTube in October 2023.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 19:30 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube Music, as per reports, will get a dedicated button for song searches

Highlights
  • The YouTube Music feature uses AI to match the song
  • The YouTube Music feature was seen by a user on iOS
  • Google Play Music offered a similar feature before being discontinued
YouTube Music is reportedly getting a feature that would make searching for songs easier than before. Some users have reported seeing a dedicated Song search button on the app, that allows this functionality. The feature was first added to the Android app of YouTube in October 2023, and it appears that it is now being expanded to the company's dedicated music app. The feature allows users to play a song, hum its tune, or sing to find the desired result.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Song search feature from YouTube's Android app is now making its way to YouTube Music. The feature has also been spotted by several Reddit users, including one who confirmed seeing it on iOS. This means the feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS apps in parallel. However, since many users have not received the feature so far, it is believed that a wider roll out has either not started, or it is being rolled out in batches and will take a few days before everyone has access to it.

The way the feature works is simple. Android users on the YouTube app can simply go to the search bar of the app and click the microphone icon to open a new screen that shows Voice and Song tabs. The voice tab allows users to run verbal searches, whereas the song tab allows them to hum a song, play it on another device, or sing it to let an AI match it with the original song.

On YouTube Music, it reportedly works the same way. But as a plus, instead of going through the voice search and then finding the Song icon that looks like a waveform, users will find a dedicated icon next to the voice button. For reference, the functionality is also offered by Google Assistant and Google Search. Pixel phone users also have an option to identify a song using the Now playing feature. Long time Android users would remember that Google Play Music used to offer a similar feature in its hayday.

Last week, YouTube expanded its paid subscription, YouTube Premium, to ten new countries. These locations include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Libya, Morocco, Réunion, Tanzania, Uganda, Yemen, and Zimbabwe bringing the total number of countries and region where the subscription is available to 100. All of these newly expanded countries also offer the more affordable Student Plan.

