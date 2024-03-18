Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Said to Add New Pixel Launcher Setting in Europe to Let Users Change Default Search Engine

Google Said to Add New Pixel Launcher Setting in Europe to Let Users Change Default Search Engine

Changing the search engine on Google Pixel phones is tipped to change the icon on the search bar.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 17:10 IST
Google Said to Add New Pixel Launcher Setting in Europe to Let Users Change Default Search Engine

Photo Credit: Google

It is unclear if the feature will be expanded outside Europe

Highlights
  • Pixel Launcher is the default launcher on all Google Pixel phones
  • The new setting has reportedly been added to comply with DMA regulations
  • Recently, Apple also added third-party app marketplace support in Europe
Advertisement

Google Pixel smartphone users in Europe have reported seeing an option to change the default search engine. The option has been said to appear within the settings of Pixel Launcher, the default launcher for all Pixel smartphones. It is said that the option to change the search engine was offered by the tech giant to comply with the European Union's (EU) Digital Markets Act (DMA) that recently came into effect. Notably, Apple also added support for alternative app marketplaces and allowed third-party browsers to run their browser engine to comply with the act.

The information was shared by tipster Mishaal Rahman on X (formerly known as Twitter). Based on screenshots shared by a Mastodon user, Rahman said, “One user tells me they received a notification from the Search Engine Selector app to choose their search engine. After changing the search provider, the search bar's icon is updated to reflect the user's choice of provider.” The notification was also confirmed by several other Europe-based Pixel phone users.

Clicking on the notification will reportedly take a user to a new setting option called Search Engine. To manually access it, users can go to Pixel Launcher's Settings > *Home screen search settings > Search Engine*. Once a user enters the menu, a message states, “Select the app you'll use to search the web. This will affect search and content on your home screen”.

Underneath the message, users will reportedly see all the search engines they have installed on their phones. Some of the popular search engines besides Google are Microsoft Bing, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, and Perplexity AI.

Recently, Google posted a blog post where it detailed how it will be complying with the new regulations. The tech giant said it implemented more than 20 product changes in search results and added an option to choose whether users want to share their data across Google services or not. It also mentioned that it will soon add an “additional choice screen” to let users change the default search engine or browser. Based on the tipster's information, it appears Google has begun rolling out this feature. However, it is yet to be expanded to non-Pixel Android phones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Pixel Launcher, DMA, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Removes TV, Monitor Categories From India Website, Signals Potential Withdrawal From Market
Metaverse to Supercharge Upcoming Industrial Revolution: World Economic Forum

Related Stories

Google Said to Add New Pixel Launcher Setting in Europe to Let Users Change Default Search Engine
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Introduces New Rules for SIM Card Porting: Check Here
  2. OnePlus Ace 3V Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch on This Day
  3. Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring: Mark Gurman
  4. PS5 Pro Will Feature a 3 Times Faster GPU Than the Standard PS5: Report
  5. Apple Researchers are Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Models
  6. OnePlus Could Exit Smart TV Market in India, Removes Category From Website
  7. Apple Could Use Google Gemini to Power AI Features on iPhone: Report
  8. Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date': Report
  9. Apple's AR Glasses Will Launch Three Years From Now; Roadmap Leaked
  10. Metaverse to Supercharge Upcoming Industrial Revolution: WEF
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Add New Pixel Launcher Setting in Europe to Let Users Change Default Search Engine
  2. OnePlus Removes TV, Monitor Categories From India Website, Signals Potential Withdrawal From Market
  3. Metaverse to Supercharge Upcoming Industrial Revolution: World Economic Forum
  4. Suno, a ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot, Can Generate AI Music Using Text Prompts
  5. Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date'; Fourth-Gen Models to Arrive Later This Year: Report
  6. Poco Tablet Spotted on European Certification Site, May Launch Soon: Report
  7. TRAI Introduces New Guidelines for Mobile Number Porting; to Come Into Effect From July 1
  8. Sony Hits Pause on PS VR2 Production as Unsold Inventory Piles Up
  9. Apple Reportedly in Talks With Google to Integrate Gemini for Advanced AI Features on iPhone
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »