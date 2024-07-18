Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report

Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report

Apple’s OpenELM AI model was reportedly trained on YouTube videos’ subtitles.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 July 2024 14:12 IST
Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple’s OpenELM AI models have up to 3 billion parameters

Highlights
  • OpenELM refers to Open-source Efficient Language Models
  • Apple had said that the OpenELM AI model was trained on public data
  • The AI models were designed for text-related tasks
Advertisement

Apple has reportedly claimed that the Open-source Efficient Language Models (OpenELM) AI model it released recently was not used for its Apple Intelligence or any of the company's machine learning features. The Cupertino-based tech giant open-sourced the OpenELM model in April. The reported statement comes just days after an investigation found that the AI model was trained on datasets that contained subtitles from hundreds of thousands of YouTube videos. Notably, these datasets were also used to train AI models of Anthropic, Salesforce, Nvidia, and more.

Apple Reportedly Denies Using OpenELM for Apple Intelligence

Speaking with 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker said that OpenELM does not power either of its AI features under the Apple Intelligence branding or other machine learning features. The company also added that OpenELM was created as a contribution to the research community to help them advance the development of large language models, as per the report.

Since the AI model was designed for research purposes, it was not used for any of the in-house AI innovations of Apple, the company told the publication. Notably, OpenELM is still open-sourced, and the model weights can be accessed from the company's Hugging Face listing.

At the time of release, Apple made the OpenELM family of AI models available in two variants — pre-trained and instruction. These models are further separated into different parameters of 270 million, 450 million, 1.1 billion, and 3 billion.

AI Models Trained on YouTube Data

A recent investigation accused Apple's OpenELM and multiple other AI models by major AI firms of using subtitles data from YouTube videos for training. The report found that companies such as Anthropic, Salesforce, Nvidia, and others used a publicly available data repository called the Pile, which contained data from YouTube videos of major content creators such as Marques Brownlee, MrBeast, CarryMinati, and more.

While Apple denied the usage of the AI model in its devices and operating systems, Anthropic's spokesperson Jennifer Martinez told Proof News, the publication that conducted the investigation, “The Pile includes a very small subset of YouTube subtitles. YouTube's terms cover direct use of its platform, which is distinct from use of the Pile dataset. On the point about potential violations of YouTube's terms of service, we'd have to refer you to the Pile authors.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apple Intelligence, YouTube, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Maps Live Activities With ETA, Directions Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users
WazirX Hit With Security Breach With $234.9 Million Said to Be at Stake; Withdrawals, Deposits Halted

Related Stories

Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on These Popular Devices
  2. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  4. Apple Postpones Plans for Thinner iPhone Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Canon EOS R1 Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: See Prices
  6. Xiaomi Reclaims Top Spot as Smartphone Manufacturer in India in Q2 2024: Canalys
  7. Apple Reportedly Claims OpenELM Not Used for Apple Intelligence
  8. Samsung Could Launch a New Variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 3 Price and Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With Customisable Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. TinyPod Is an Apple Watch Case That Adds a Scroll Wheel to Offer iPod-Like Experience: Features, Price
  4. Crypto Trading Volumes on Centralised Exchanges Reportedly Falling Due to Market Volatility
  5. Microsoft Designer App, the AI-Powered Image Generator Platform Is Now Available For All Users
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, MacBook Air M1, iPhone 13 and More
  7. WazirX Hit With Security Breach With $234.9 Million Said to Be at Stake; Withdrawals, Deposits Halted
  8. Xiaomi Reclaims Top Spot as Smartphone Manufacturer in India in Q2 2024: Canalys
  9. Honor Magic 6 Pro Allegedly Appears on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent India Launch
  10. Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »