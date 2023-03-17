Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped

A tipster has also hinted that Qualcomm will launch a new Snapdragon 685 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 19:09 IST
Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 series will launch globally on March 23

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo was recently spotted on China’s certification site
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE is expected to run Android 13
  • The Realme device is also likely to have a 6.74-inch OLED display

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset - its most powerful Snapdragon 7-series chip to date. The Qualcomm AI Engine boosts its performance making the processor speedier and more efficient than its predecessors. Redmi and Realme have now confirmed the use of this new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset in their upcoming smartphones. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to launch globally on March 23, and will feature the new chipset. A tipster also suggested another new chipset by Qualcomm.

In official Weibo posts, the brands confirmed the use of this new chipset in their upcoming handsets. Realme wrote that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will be the “first to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 7+ flagship” chip.

In another post, Redmi confirmed the global debut of the “King Kong Note 12 Turbo”, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. The post adds that the new chipset features the same process architecture as the Snapdragon 8+ series.

Another tweet by reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggests that Qualcomm will also launch another new chipset, namely Snapdragon 685, which will reportedly feature in the Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone.

Xiaomi had previously confirmed the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 series on March 23 at 11 pm (GMT+8) / 8:30 pm IST. Both Redmi Note 12 Turbo and Redmi Note 12 4G could be unveiled at this event.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo device has already been spotted on China's 3C certification website. The phone is expected to feature 2GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to previous reports, the smartphone could have a triple rear camera setup. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor could be included in the camera unit. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition will likely pack a 5,500mAh battery. The latest 3C sighting appeared to confirm earlier reports that the smartphone would support 67W wired fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, has been recently spotted on Geekbench. Previous reports suggested that the phone could sport a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 2772x1240, a refresh rate of 144Hz, PWM dimming of 2160Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The purported Realme device is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera along with a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary rear sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. According to reports, the possible triple rear camera system will also feature an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5 SE, Realme, Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Redmi, Xiaomi
