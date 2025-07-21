Akai has launched its new Soul series soundbars in India, featuring three models—SB-100, SB-120 Pro, and SB-160. All three soundbars come equipped with multiple EQ sound modes, an LED display, and a remote control for convenient operation. The range offers a variety of connectivity options. The SB-160 stands out as the premium model in the lineup, with 160W output and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. The SB-100 serves as the entry-level option with 100W output, while the mid-range SB-120 Pro delivers 120W audio.

Akai Soul Series soundbars Price in India

Akai's Soul series has been launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,990. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via online platforms, Akai's website and other retail outlets.

Akai Soul SB-100 Specifications

Akai's new Soul SB-100 soundbar features a 2.1 channel Class D amplifier, delivering 100W RMS output along with a 5.25-inch subwoofer for deep bass. The new device has dual 2.25-inch drivers and supports multiple connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC) port, optical input, USB input, and AUX input.

The Soul SB-100 soundbar sports an LED display, and offers several EQ modes alongside a remote control. The soundbar measures 640x80x85mm.

Akai Soul SB-120 Pro Specifications

The Soul SB-120 Pro soundbar comes with 120W RMS output. The soundbar, which is designed for larger rooms, boasts a 5.25-inch subwoofer and has dual 2.25-inch drivers. The new offering has HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth 5.0, optical, USB, and AUX inputs for pairing with a wide range of devices. The SB-120 Pro also has an LED display, multiple EQ modes, and a remote control. It measures 920x80x85mm.

Akai Soul SB-160 Specifications

The Akai Soul SB-160 is the flagship model in the new lineup. It delivers 160W RMS output, driven by a 2.1-channel Class D amplifier. It features a 6.5-inch subwoofer and four 2.25-inch drivers. The company states that it is ideal for both gaming and home entertainment.

Connectivity options on the SB-160 include HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, USB, and AUX. It also offers an LED display, a remote control, and multiple EQ sound modes. The soundbar measures 920x80x85mm.

