Akai Soul SB-100, SB-120 Pro, SB-160 Soundbars With Up to 160W Output Launched in India

Akai Soul SB-120 Pro soundbar offers 120W RMS output.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 14:30 IST
Akai Soul SB-100, SB-120 Pro, SB-160 Soundbars With Up to 160W Output Launched in India

Photo Credit: Akai

Akai Soul SB-160 features 6.5-inch subwoofer

Highlights
  • Akai has unveiled its Soul series soundbars in India
  • All three models include a remote control for ease of use
  • SB-100 serves as the entry-level option with 100W output
Akai has launched its new Soul series soundbars in India, featuring three models—SB-100, SB-120 Pro, and SB-160. All three soundbars come equipped with multiple EQ sound modes, an LED display, and a remote control for convenient operation. The range offers a variety of connectivity options. The SB-160 stands out as the premium model in the lineup, with 160W output and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. The SB-100 serves as the entry-level option with 100W output, while the mid-range SB-120 Pro delivers 120W audio. 

Akai Soul Series soundbars Price in India

Akai's Soul series has been launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,990. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via online platforms, Akai's website and other retail outlets.

Akai Soul SB-100 Specifications

Akai's new Soul SB-100 soundbar features a 2.1 channel Class D amplifier, delivering 100W RMS output along with a 5.25-inch subwoofer for deep bass. The new device has dual 2.25-inch drivers and supports multiple connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC) port, optical input, USB input, and AUX input.

The Soul SB-100 soundbar sports an LED display, and offers several EQ modes alongside a remote control. The soundbar measures 640x80x85mm.

Akai Soul SB-120 Pro Specifications

The Soul SB-120 Pro soundbar comes with 120W RMS output. The soundbar, which is designed for larger rooms, boasts a 5.25-inch subwoofer and has dual 2.25-inch drivers. The new offering has HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth 5.0, optical, USB, and AUX inputs for pairing with a wide range of devices. The SB-120 Pro also has an LED display, multiple EQ modes, and a remote control. It measures 920x80x85mm.

Akai Soul SB-160 Specifications

The Akai Soul SB-160 is the flagship model in the new lineup. It delivers 160W RMS output, driven by a 2.1-channel Class D amplifier. It features a 6.5-inch subwoofer and four 2.25-inch drivers. The company states that it is ideal for both gaming and home entertainment.

Connectivity options on the SB-160 include HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, USB, and AUX. It also offers an LED display, a remote control, and multiple EQ sound modes. The soundbar measures 920x80x85mm.

Akai Soul Series, Akai, Akai Soul SB 100, Akai Soul SB 120 Pro, Akai Soul SB 160
Akai Soul SB-100, SB-120 Pro, SB-160 Soundbars With Up to 160W Output Launched in India
