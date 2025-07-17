Technology News
Realme Buds T200 India Launch Date Announced; to Offer ANC, Up to 50-Hour Total Battery Life

Realme Buds T200 earphones have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T200 offers a Hi-Res Audio certification

Highlights
  • Realme Buds T200 feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • Realme Buds T200 offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • They are confirmed to go on sale via Realme.com and Flipkart
Realme Buds T200 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are all set to hit the Indian market next week, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday. The earphones will be launched alongside the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G smartphones. The Realme Buds T200 is teased to come in four colour options with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, along with the charging case.

The Realme Buds T200 TWS earphones are scheduled to launch in India on July 24 at 7:00pm IST. They will be available in Dreamy Purple, Neon Green, Mystic Grey, and Snowy White colour options. They are confirmed to go on sale via Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Buds T200 Specifications

Realme India website has listed the Buds T200 earphones, revealing some of their specifications. They have 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz–40,000Hz. The earphones come with a quad mic system and have ANC functionality that is claimed to eliminate unwanted noise up to 32dB.

For gaming, the Realme Buds T200 earphones are touted to provide 45ms low-latency Game Mode. They have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for the LDAC codec. They have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Buds T200 offers Hi-Res Audio certification and support 3D spatial audio. They feature dual device connectivity and have an in-ear design.

Realme Buds T200 is claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of total battery life with the case. With ANC enabled, they are claimed to last up to 35 hours. The earphones are said to offer five hours of music playback time with a quick 10-minute charge.

The Buds T200 earphones will be launched alongside the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. The Realme 15 5G model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC, whereas the Pro version is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Nithya P Nair
Beeper Messaging App Updated With On-Device Accounts, Support for End-to-End Encryption
