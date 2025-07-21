Technology News
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Inbuilt Fan Launched Alongside Oppo K13 Turbo

Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro handsets are equipped with an in-built fan for active cooling.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 14:27 IST
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Inbuilt Fan Launched Alongside Oppo K13 Turbo

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro comes in black, purple, and silver colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 Turbo series phones have 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays
  • Both smartphones are backed by 7,000mAh batteries
  • The Oppo K13 Turbo series handsets support 80W fast charging
Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro handsets were launched in China on Monday. The base smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant is backed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Both phones are equipped with a 7,000 sq mm VC cooling unit each, alongside inbuilt fans for active cooling. They are claimed to meet IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. Each handset also carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price, Availability

Oppo K13 Turbo price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,600), respectively. The phone is sold in Black Warrior, Knight White and Purple No. 1 (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Meanwhile, the price of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro begins at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,400), CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,800) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500), respectively. It is offered in Black Warrior, Knight Silver, and Purple No. 1 (translated) shades.

Both Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones are currently available for pre-order in the country via the official website. They will go on sale starting July 25.

The company is also offering a Blast Super Cooling Set, which includes an RGB light magnetic case with external cooling fans for enhanced heat dissipation. Together with the handsets, the kit can be bought at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600), while it has a retail price of CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,200).

Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro sport 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,800 pixels) AMOLED flexible screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits global brightness level. The Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Oppo K13 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Both smartphones ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0. 

In the camera department, the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro carry 50-megapixel primary sensors at the back alongside 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The handsets also have 16-megapixel sensors at the front for selfies and video calls. 

The K13 Turbo series smartphones are equipped with a self-developed cooling engine that is claimed to increase heat dissipation by 20 percent over existing phones. The cooling system includes an inbuilt fan, air ducts, and 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber. The handsets are claimed to offer stable thermal management for up to three hours of continuous gaming.

Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C ports. For security, the handsets have in-display fingerprint sensors. They are claimed to have IPX6+IPX8+IPX9-rated water-resistant builds. 

Further reading: Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Price, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price, Oppo K13 Turbo Features, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Features, Oppo K13 Turbo Launch, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Launch, Oppo K13 Turbo Series, Oppo
Perplexity In Talks With Smartphone Brands to Preinstall AI-Powered Comet Browser: Report
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to Launch Without Notable Price Increase, Tipster Claims

