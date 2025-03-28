Urban has unveiled its new Harmonic 2080 soundbar in India. The latest 2.1 channel soundbar from the tech brand comes with a wired subwoofer and has an 80W output. Offered in a single black colour, the Harmonic 2080 soundbar offers multiple connectivity options for easy usage. It has 3D surround sound, four dedicated EQ modes, and touch controls. The Urban Harmonic 2080 soundbar has Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Urban Harmonic 2080 Price

The newly launched Urban Harmonic 2080 soundbar has an introductory price tag of Rs. 6,999. It comes in a single Black colour option and is currently up for sale through the Urban website. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon India, Flipkart, and other retail outlets.

Urban Harmonic 2080 Specifications

Urban Harmonic 2080 2.1 channel soundbar has a total power output of 80W. It has a wired subwoofer that is claimed to enhance deep bass. It is equipped with a panoramic 3D surround sound feature that is said to enhance spatial audio effects, providing a 360-degree immersive sound experience. The soundbar houses dual advanced audio drivers.

To optimise audio for different content, Harmonic 2080 offers four dedicated EQ modes for movies, music, news and gaming. It has touch controls on the body to play, pause, adjust the volume and change tracks. The soundbar sports an LED indicator for connection status. It includes a remote control for easy volume, mode, and playback adjustments from a distance.

The Urban Harmonic 2080 has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for wireless audio streaming. The device can be connected to TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices via an HDMI ARC port, AUX, and USB ports. The soundbar has a portable design, and it is suitable for wall mounting. It offers a smart standby mode that is claimed to automatically switch to an energy-efficient mode when not in use, reducing power consumption.