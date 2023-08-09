Technology News
Apple Music Reportedly Rolling Out Discovery Station to Subscribers: Details

The new Discovery Station on Apple Music may not play songs from the library or playlists, according to the report.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 August 2023 21:52 IST
Apple Music subscription for iPhones and MacBooks in India is priced at Rs. 99 per month

Highlights
  • Apple Music Discovery station is a personalised radio station
  • It is said to play songs based on the listening history of the user
  • The new feature appears under the 'Listen Now' tab in the Apple Music

Apple Music has started rolling out a new personalised radio station feature without any official announcement for its subscribers. Dubbed Discovery Station, the new personalised radio station will reportedly help users to discover new songs on the basis of their listening history. The feature is quite similar to Apple Music's rival music streaming platform Spotify's Discover Weekly playlist. The new feature for playlist recommending songs is said to be rolling out worldwide soon. However, the details about how it will function are yet to be revealed by Apple.

A new Discovery Station tab was recently spotted on the Apple Music. However, it doesn't reveal any details about the feature's algorithm. However, as described by 9to5Mac, the new function will offer algorithmic discovery options based on users' listening history and their preferences. According to the report, the new Discovery Station was first spotted by users on August 7 and is gradually rolling out to all users globally. The new feature appears under the 'Listen Now' tab in the 'Stations for You' on the Apple Music app.

The report also adds that the new Discovery Station on Apple Music may not play songs from the library or playlists. Instead, it will play songs that are similar to users' listening history, but have never played by user before.

For playlists that update weekly, Apple Music offers 25 songs each. However, with the new Discovery station, subscribers will get access to over 100 million songs. For the unversed, Apple Music subscription in India starts at just Rs. 49, however, it is a Siri-only plan. The Apple Music subscription for iPhones and MacBooks start at Rs. 99 per month.

Earlier this year, Apple launched a dedicated classical music app called Apple Music Classical. It is claimed to offer the world's largest classical musical catalogue with over 5 million tracks. The app is free for Apple Music subscribers in all countries where Apple Music is accessible, excluding China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Music, Apple Music Discovery station, Apple
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
