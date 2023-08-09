Technology News

News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter

Services like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, which use language producing generative AI, has led to a surge in online content produced by bots.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 August 2023 22:13 IST
News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter

Most of those services do not disclose what inputs they have used to train their models

Highlights
  • Several companies have launched features based on generative AI
  • Governments around world are still deliberating rules to govern AI use
  • The move echoes the news media industry' long-standing effort

A group of the world's biggest news media organizations called for revised regulations on the use of copyrighted material by makers of artificial intelligence technology, according to an open letter published on Wednesday.

The note, signed by industry bodies like the News Media Alliance — which includes nearly 2,000 publications in the United States — and the European Publishers' Council, batted for a framework enabling media companies to "collectively negotiate" with AI model operators regarding the operators' use of their intellectual property.

"Generative AI and large language models... disseminate that content and information to their users, often without any consideration of, remuneration to, or attribution to the original creators. Such practices undermine the media industry's core business models," according to the letter. 

Services like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, which use the language producing generative AI, has led to a surge in online content produced by bots and several industries are assessing its impact on their businesses.

Most of those services do not disclose what inputs they have used to train their models, although with earlier versions of their models have said they used datasets comprising billions of pieces of information scraped from the internet for training, which include content from news websites.

Even as the technology sees wide adoption — several companies have launched features based on generative AI — governments around the world are still deliberating rules to govern its use.

The move echoes the news media industry' long-standing effort to secure favorable deals with tech companies like Meta Platforms and Alphabet, which are often accused by publishers of running platforms filled with news content without adequately sharing profits. US lawmakers this year are considering a bill called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which allow news broadcasters and publishers with fewer than 1,500 full-time workers to jointly negotiate ad rates with the likes of Google and Facebook.

Meanwhile, news companies are beginning to experiment with generative AI and negotiate deals with tech companies for their content to be used to train AI models.

News agency Associated Press, one of the signatories of the letter, last month signed a deal with OpenAI to license a part of AP's archive of stories and explore generative AI's use in news. OpenAI also committed $5 million (nearly Rs. 41 crores) to the American Journalism Project (AJP) under a partnership that will look for ways to support local news through AI.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Alphabet, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Google, Bard, Facebook, Meta
Apple Music Reportedly Rolling Out Discovery Station to Subscribers: Details

Related Stories

News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  2. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  4. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets OS Update; Users Complain About Camera Quality
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get a New 3x Telephoto Sensor
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Listed on Geekbench Site With This Snapdragon SoC
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Teased; to Feature Rain Touch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter
  2. Apple Music Reportedly Rolling Out Discovery Station to Subscribers: Details
  3. Eicher Partners With Amazon to Deploy Electric Trucks for Middle, Last-Mile Deliveries
  4. Binance Gets Fully Licenced in Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador Amid Tussle with US SEC
  5. PS5 Cloud Streaming Beta Rolls Out to Select PS Plus Premium Members: 4K Support, Save Syncing
  6. Rajya Sabha Passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Details
  7. Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support
  9. Banks Must Obtain Written Non-Objection to Transact in Stablecoins, Says US Federal Reserve
  10. Google Pixel Phones Could Pack Under-Display Selfie Cameras, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.