Apple Music Classical App With Over 5 Million Tracks Launched: All Details

Apple Music Classical app is available in the countries where Apple Music is available.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 March 2023 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Music Classical is available on all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later

Highlights
  • Apple Music Classical will be launched on Android as well
  • The app has a similar interface to Apple Music
  • Apple Music subscribers can enjoy Classical app at no additional cost

Apple has launched a dedicated classical music app, Apple Music Classical. The app is available for download on the App Store. The app is said to offer the world's largest classical musical catalogue with over 5 million tracks, according to Apple. The app is free for Apple Music subscribers. Apple Music Classical is available in all countries where Apple Music is accessible excluding China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey. It will also be launched for Android in near future.

Apple has announced the launch of Apple Music Classical via its newsroom post. The company shared that the app is available for download on App Store in countries where Apple Music is available. However, users in China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey will not be able to access the Apple Music Classical app currently. It will be made available in these countries in near future.

Apple has also shared that the app has over 5 million classical tracks. It also comes with over 50+ million data points with data attributes of 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works, and 350,000+ movements, helping subscribers to find recordings across the catalogue.

Apple Music Classical app has a similar interface to Apple Music. It will allow users to search for composer, work, opus number, conductor, artist, instrument or even the work's name. They will also get recordings' suggestions as well as a hand-picked “Editor's Choice” performance. Additionally, Apple Music Classical also supports lossless audio of up to 24 bit/192 kHz as well as Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music subscribers can download and access the new Apple Music Classical at no additional cost. The app is supported on all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or above. Apple said that the Music Classical app will also be made available on Android in near future. 

 

