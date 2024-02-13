Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update

Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update

VisionOS 1.0.3 comes as the first software update since the headset hit stores on February 2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 17:39 IST
Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update

Photo Credit: Apple

VisionOS 1.0.3 was issued two weeks after the release of the visionOS 1.0.2 update

Highlights
  • Apple has released the visionOS 1.0.3 update for the Vision Pro headset
  • It is powered by Apple's M2 processor
  • The price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro, which supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, hit stores in the US two weeks ago. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released the visionOS 1.0.3 software update for the mixed reality headset with several bug fixes and improvements. The update brings the option to reset the Apple Vision Pro if the user has forgotten their passcodes. Previously, owners who lost their passcodes had to visit the Apple Store or ship it to AppleCare customer support to use the device again. The software update comes a few weeks after the release of the visionOS 1.0.2 update.

Apple released the visionOS 1.0.3 update for its Vision Pro headset on Monday (February 12). The latest version offers the ability to reset the Vision Pro headset if the passcode set on the device has been forgotten. It also includes bug fixes and improvements. With the latest build, users will be able to restore the headset using their Apple ID password. Previously, users who lost their passcodes were required to take their Apple Vision Pros to an Apple Store or mail them to AppleCare customer support to get them working again.

The new ‌visionOS‌ update can be installed by heading to Settings app>Settings>General> Software Update.

The visionOS 1.0.3 software is the first visionOS update provided by Apple since the Vision Pro has been available to customers. Apple issued the visionOS 1.0.2 version before the mixed reality headset hit stores in the US on February 2.

The price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) with 256GB storage in the US. It is currently up for sale through US Apple Store locations as well as through the company's Web store. The spatial computer features two microOLED panels with up to 100Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Apple's M2 processor and a new R1 chip. The headset offers iris-based biometric authentication and is claimed to deliver up to two hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro Specifications, Apple, visionOS, visionOS 1 0 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Threads Tests AI-Powered Today’s Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  2. We Tried Google's Gemini AI, and This is How the Chatbot Fared
  3. Tata Motors Cuts EV Prices By Up to 8 Percent in India
  4. OnePlus 12R Supports UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE Get Galaxy AI Features Alongside Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Google Takes Steps to Curb Gmail Spam, Updates Email Sender Guidelines for Bulk Senders
  3. Apple iMessage, Microsoft Edge and Bing Dodge EU’s Big Tech Crackdown
  4. IT Ministry Wants to Match China, beat Vietnam in Smartphone Exports Race, Documents Show
  5. Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent
  6. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India Launch Imminent as Its Support Page Goes Live
  7. Paytm Crisis: Non-Bank Lenders Said to Explore Options for Loan Disbursal
  8. Tablet Shipments Grew 21 Percent in India in Q4 2023; Apple Leads Market With iPad 10, iPad 9 Models: Report
  9. Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update
  10. Threads Tests AI-Powered Today’s Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »