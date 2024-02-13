Apple Vision Pro, which supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, hit stores in the US two weeks ago. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released the visionOS 1.0.3 software update for the mixed reality headset with several bug fixes and improvements. The update brings the option to reset the Apple Vision Pro if the user has forgotten their passcodes. Previously, owners who lost their passcodes had to visit the Apple Store or ship it to AppleCare customer support to use the device again. The software update comes a few weeks after the release of the visionOS 1.0.2 update.

The new ‌visionOS‌ update can be installed by heading to Settings app>Settings>General> Software Update.

The visionOS 1.0.3 software is the first visionOS update provided by Apple since the Vision Pro has been available to customers. Apple issued the visionOS 1.0.2 version before the mixed reality headset hit stores in the US on February 2.

The price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) with 256GB storage in the US. It is currently up for sale through US Apple Store locations as well as through the company's Web store. The spatial computer features two microOLED panels with up to 100Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Apple's M2 processor and a new R1 chip. The headset offers iris-based biometric authentication and is claimed to deliver up to two hours of battery life on a single charge.

